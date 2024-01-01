DW Akademie’s publication collects stories from around the world exploring various roles media play with regard to conflict.
Media and conflict. By Antje Bauer
Why war reporting is a profession like any other. By Bettina Gaus
Big gombo and Facebook. Interview with Éric Topona Mocnga
Example: Uganda. By Antje Bauer
Difficult coexistence between refugees and host communities in Uganda. By Ochan Hannington
Interview with Jane Okwera Angom on the Cross Border Network in Northern Uganda and South Sudan. By Antje Bauer
In Bangladesh, tensions between locals and Rohingya refugees are rising. By Verena Hölzl
How Rohingya and Bangladeshis work together on a radio show. By Andrea Marshall
The media makers of the Global North. By Antje Bauer
Journalists decide whose voices are heard. By Hadija Haruna-Oelker
A headscarf can signify more than is depicted by the media. By Charlotte Wiedemann
How a media association is bringing diversity into German newsrooms. By Sheila Mysorekar
Examples from Colombia and Belarus. By Antje Bauer
How a film project reunited a village in Colombia. By Margarita Isaza Velásquez
The victims of Columbia’s many armed conflicts tell their stories. By Matthias Kopp
How the Belarusian regime uses World War II to discredit the opposition today. Interview with Valeriy Bulgakov
Tools for a different approach to conflict reporting. By Antje Bauer
Examples from Brazil and Serbia. By Antje Bauer
How fake news has contributed to political polarization in Brazil. By Philipp Lichterbeck
Fact-checking in Brazil. By Philipp Lichterbeck
Discussions about the toxic content of Serbian YouTube videos. By Jovana Gligorijević
How the project “Clickbait” highlights the language of many YouTubers in Serbia. By Klaus Dahmann
Photojournalist Judah Passow reflects on his work
The misfortune of having a divine body — In India dicrimination has many different names and faces. By Vinamrata Chaturvedi
How the Indian Show "Zindagi Live" attracted its audience by mixing serious topics with Bollywood flair. By Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Journalists should never be silent in the face of hate. By Hasnain Kazim
Excerpts from Mail from Karlheinz. By Hasnain Kazim
A journalist’s struggle to cope with the effects of terrorist attacks. By Zehra Abid
Pakistan’s Wellbeing Centers offer care for traumatized journalists. By Zehra Abid
Journalists in Pakistan are caught up among military, mullahs and militants. By Zehra Abid
What to do and what to avoid. By Khaled Nasser
According to the textbooks, journalists should be neutral. But is that even possible? Magda Abu-Fadil and Zaina Erhaim on pros and cons.
