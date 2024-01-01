  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Dossier Media and conflict – How close should we get?

new publication

How close should we get? Media and conflict

DW Akademie’s publication collects stories from around the world exploring various roles media play with regard to conflict.

Introduction
How close should we get | Ukraine frontline

We, ambivalent partakers

Media and conflict. By Antje Bauer
Reporting on conflict
How close should we get - Media and Conflict | Hebron

The myth of the lone wolf

Why war reporting is a profession like any other. By Bettina Gaus
Chad I Boko Haram

Reporting on conflict in the Global South

Big gombo and Facebook. Interview with Éric Topona Mocnga

Fighting for resources
Publikation I Flüchtlinge I Uganda

introduction

Fighting for resources

Example: Uganda. By Antje Bauer
Uganda I Ansiedlungsprogramm Fluechtlinge aus dem Sued Sudan

A field of maize, six grazing goats

Difficult coexistence between refugees and host communities in Uganda. By Ochan Hannington
Art to enhance social cohesion: Angel G, a South Sudanese refugee singer, performs during Bidibidis Got Talent auditions at a refugee settlement in Northern Uganda.

The beauty of collaboration

Interview with Jane Okwera Angom on the Cross Border Network in Northern Uganda and South Sudan. By Antje Bauer
The threat of the other
Bangladesch Rohingya Flüchtlinge Cox’s Bazar | Protest gegen Rückführung

Between envy and fear

In Bangladesh, tensions between locals and Rohingya refugees are rising. By Verena Hölzl
How close should we get - Media and Conflict | Dhaka Newspaper

On recipes and roaming elephants

How Rohingya and Bangladeshis work together on a radio show. By Andrea Marshall
White and male?
Deutschland Verteidigungs-Untersuchungsausschuss des Bundestag

introduction

Introduction: White and male?

The media makers of the Global North. By Antje Bauer
Deutschland Steinwachs Binokular

More diversity in newsrooms!

Journalists decide whose voices are heard. By Hadija Haruna-Oelker
Deutsche Meisterschaft Boxen Elite 2019 I Zeina Nasser

Between faith and fashion

A headscarf can signify more than is depicted by the media. By Charlotte Wiedemann
The Huffington Post

Countering discrimination

How a media association is bringing diversity into German newsrooms. By Sheila Mysorekar
The power of the past
March for peace in Bogotá, Colombia

Introduction

Introduction: The power of the past

Examples from Colombia and Belarus. By Antje Bauer
Gertrudis Nieto at the tomb of her son.

Late hugs from the neighbors

How a film project reunited a village in Colombia. By Margarita Isaza Velásquez
View of the city of Rionegro near Medellín in the Colombian province of Antioquia.

Reweaving memories

The victims of Columbia’s many armed conflicts tell their stories. By Matthias Kopp
When the past goes unquestioned: Belarusian Soldiers commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

Coming to terms with the past

How the Belarusian regime uses World War II to discredit the opposition today. Interview with Valeriy Bulgakov
Conflict analysis tools
Bangladesch I Lockdown I Essen

Take a closer look!

Tools for a different approach to conflict reporting. By Antje Bauer
The power of the net
Brasilien I Puppe I Jair Bolsonaro I Rio De Janeiro

The power of the net

Examples from Brazil and Serbia. By Antje Bauer
Brasilien I Sap Favela in Sao Paulo

Right or left, with nothing in between

How fake news has contributed to political polarization in Brazil. By Philipp Lichterbeck
Brasilen Corona-Pandemie Rio

Disinformation: Containing the viral spread

Fact-checking in Brazil. By Philipp Lichterbeck
Stirring up a heated debate: The creators of Drama.

Pranks, mocking, and abuse

Discussions about the toxic content of Serbian YouTube videos. By Jovana Gligorijević
Looking for clicks? Street scene in Belgrade.

No longer a blind spot

How the project “Clickbait” highlights the language of many YouTubers in Serbia. By Klaus Dahmann
Capturing conflict
How close should we get | Israeli patrol

Photography and its effects

Photojournalist Judah Passow reflects on his work
Static society, shifting identities
Indien Mumbai Bollywood SchauspielerAyushmann Khurrana

Static society, shifting identities: Taboos and the power of Bollywood

The misfortune of having a divine body — In India dicrimination has many different names and faces. By Vinamrata Chaturvedi
How close should we get - Media and Conflict | Zindagi

Talking taboos on Sunday mornings

How the Indian Show "Zindagi Live" attracted its audience by mixing serious topics with Bollywood flair. By Vinamrata Chaturvedi
What to do against hate?
Deutschland Rechte Demonstranten

Looking away doesn’t help

Journalists should never be silent in the face of hate. By Hasnain Kazim
Media and conflict | How close should we get? | Hanzain Kazim

“Come to me, you HACK, and I’ll show you what a REAL GERMAN is!!!”

Excerpts from Mail from Karlheinz. By Hasnain Kazim
When journalists suffer
A man lights candles to mourn the victims from the Army Public School in Peshawar, which was attack by Taliban gunmen, in Karachi, December 16, 2014.

"I thought I had seen everything"

A journalist’s struggle to cope with the effects of terrorist attacks. By Zehra Abid
Street scene in Peshawar during a lockdown in April 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has exacerbated mental health concerns for journalists globally.

Talking about a taboo

Pakistan’s Wellbeing Centers offer care for traumatized journalists. By Zehra Abid
Curfew...

One of the most dangerous places in the world

Journalists in Pakistan are caught up among military, mullahs and militants. By Zehra Abid

Interviewing a traumatized person

What to do and what to avoid. By Khaled Nasser
Pros and cons: Should journalists be impartial?
Which side are you on? Reporting on clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

Should journalists be impartial?

According to the textbooks, journalists should be neutral. But is that even possible? Magda Abu-Fadil and Zaina Erhaim on pros and cons.