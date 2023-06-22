  1. Inhalt
DW Akademie. Free Media. Free expression. Free societies.

DW Akademie's mission and work

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue.

DW Akademie is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. We also receive funding from the Federal Foreign Office and the European Union and are active in about 70 developing countries and emerging economies.

 

We strengthen sustainable development through media

We are journalists, consultants and experts in media and education. Together with our partners, we work to promote free expression, human rights and the development of functioning media systems worldwide. We believe that journalism, education and culture improve people's lives. Powerful stories support positive social dialogue. People need reliable facts, independent analysis, unbiased presentation and universal access to knowledge.

 

Our understanding of media development

Our work centers on Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which proclaims freedom of expression and access to information as a basic human right. Free expression is the prerequisite for people to use reliable information and exchange ideas with others.

Free media. Free expression. Free societies. | DW Akademie

Freie Medien. Freie Meinung. Freie Menschen. | DW Akademie (in German)

Medios libres. Opinión libre. Personas libres. | DW Akademie (in Spanish)

Des médias libres. Une opinion libre. Des gens libres. | DW Akademie (in French)

إعلام حر، رأي حر، أناس أحرار | DW Akademie (in Arabic)

DW Akademie Report 2023/24

DW Akademie: Strategy Plan 2022 - 2025

  • DW MA-Bild Carsten von Nahmen (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Managing Director of DW Akademie

    Carsten von Nahmen has headed DW Akademie since September 2018. He was DW's Senior Correspondent in Washington from February 2017 - August 2018 and had previously headed DW's News and Current Affairs Department since 2014. Von Nahmen has long worked with and for DW Akademie. He headed various DW Akademie regional divisions as of 2005 and until 2014 was DW Akademie's Deputy Director.

  • DW MA-Bild Natascha Schwanke (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Director of Media Development

    Natascha Schwanke initially joined DW Akademie as a trainer, consultant and project manager and went on to head the Africa division for three years. She was appointed DW Akademie's Deputy Head and Director of Media Development in March 2019. Schwanke is a journalist and for many years worked on TV and radio programs for various German broadcasters.

  • Julia Gering

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Department Africa

    Julia Gering became Head of Department Africa in 2023 after heading a DW Akademie project in East Africa focusing on innovation promotion and media viability. Gering holds a degree in health science and worked for 10 years for the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) as a consultant to Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Department Asia and Europe

    Dani Leese joined DW Akademie as a trainer in 2004 after having worked as a TV journalist and founding a non-profit agency for media education. She established DW Akademie’s Windhoek office in 2013 and later became the Namibia country coordinator. Leese became Head of Department Africa in 2019 and was appointed Head of Department Asia and Europe in early 2023.

  • Rodrigo Villarzú DW Akademie Lateinamerika (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Department Latin America

    Rodrigo Villarzú has headed DW Akademie’s Latin America division since 2013. He was previously in charge of various special projects. Prior to joining DW Akademie, Villarzú worked as a journalist for Deutsche Welle and helped set up a number of DW editorial desks.

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Department Middle East/North Africa

    Jens-Uwe Rahe has headed DW Akademie's Middle East/North Africa division since 2017. He developed his journalism skills at the "Westfälische Nachrichten" newspaper and with a degree specializing on the Arab world, worked on international cooperation projects for the Robert Bosch Stiftung. He later worked as an editor for the German public broadcaster ZDF and as a reporter and editor for DW.

  • DW - Research Evaluation Policy Concepts DW Akademie Jan Lublinski (DW/A. Tasci)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Policy and Learning

    Jan Lublinski became Head of Policy and Learning in November 2019 after leading the Research and Evaluation team since 2014. Lublinski worked as a trainee for the public service broadcaster "Sender Freies Berlin" and later hosted a DW science program. He has been a DW Akademie trainer and consultant and has also worked for organizations in Africa and the Middle East.

  • DW MA-Bild Prof. Dr. Christoph Schmidt (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Academic Education and Training

    Professor Dr. Christoph Schmidt holds a degree in economics and prior to joining Deutsche Welle in 1995 worked as a marketing manager and consultant for numerous corporations. He has since held various DW senior positions and in 2006 became Head of DW Akademie's Education and Administration division. He has headed DW Akademie's Academic Education and Training division since 2019.

  • DW MA-Bild Daniela Wiesler-Schnalke (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Communication Consultancy and Training

    Daniela Wiesler-Schnalke has headed the Communication Consultancy and Training division since 2005. After completing a degree in German studies, literary studies and psychology, she began working for print media in 1989. Wiesler-Schnalke spent two years working for the international service of Japan's public broadcaster NHK, and in 1994 joined DW as an editor for its German radio program.

  • DW MA-Bild André Moeller (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Educational Programs

    André Moeller has headed DW's Educational Programs since 2009 and was previously an editor and managing editor for DW Online's German reports. He was later in charge of various multimedia programs for DW's New Media department. Prior to joining Deutsche Welle in 2002, Moeller worked as an editor for RTL Interactive, a subsidiary of the private broadcaster, RTL.

  • DW MA-Bild Holger Hank (DW/P. Böll)

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Support and Project Administration

    Holger Hank became Head of Support and Project Administration in 2019. He joined DW Akademie in 2012 after heading DW's New Media department since 2006 and developing DW's online desk in 2000. Hank is a trained journalist and began working for Deutsche Welle in 1994 as a radio host and editor.

  • Kerstin Nacken DW Mitarbeiterporträt

    The DW Akademie Team

    Head of Information and Editorial Services

    Kerstin Nacken has been Head of DW Akademie's Information and Editorial Services since May 2021. After completing her studies and a traineeship at the Axel Springer School of Journalism in Berlin, she worked as an editor for the German Press Agency, dpa. Prior to joining DW Akademie, Nacken worked in corporate communications for international companies such as Bayer and T-Systems.