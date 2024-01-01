  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
DW Akademie | Innovation for Dialogue

Innovation for Dialogue focuses on the ongoing digital transformation of public dialogue and its associated opportunities and risks. Technology offers endless possibilities to share information and engage in public discussions but equally comes with pitfalls of unequal access, language barriers, algorithmic biases, and governmental regulation. Innovation for Dialogue fosters innovation to improve public dialogue in the digital sphere, without barriers and protected from restrictions and manipulations.

DW Akademie | Innovation for Dialogue

Introduction

What is Innovation for Dialogue?

Digital transformation is fundamentally changing our lives, our public sphere has turned into a digital information sphere. This ongoing transformation is creating enormous opportunities but also brings huge challenges.
Publications on Innovation for Dialogue
DW Akademie | Innovation for Dialogue

Innovation for Dialogue: Creative Experiences to Encourage Participation

Four projects in Latin America invite you to explore experimental, collaborative and participatory communication and media development methodologies.
DW Akademie-Publikation „Media Development in Practice: Innovation for Dialogue“

Media Development in Practice: Innovation for Dialogue

DW Akademie's new publication "Media Development in Practice: Innovation for Dialogue" looks at how public dialogue could become fairer for all.

Mock-up Mapping out regional consultations DW Akademie guide

Mapping out regional consultations

This guide provides a useful method to organize consultations and is intended for international, regional and local organizations in media development.
Watch

Sikika: Under the same sun

In northwestern Kenya, refugees and the host community are being hit by one of the worst droughts in decades.

From our projects
DW Akademie | Projekt Floresta Digital in Brasilien

Floresta Digital: Digital community network to boost Brazilian Amazon communities

With free technologies, DW Akademie and Saúde e Alegria aim to promote a digital community network that fosters regional communication and strengthens local and environmental production chains in the Brazilian Amazon.

A Pwani FM reporter speaks to someone on location

Colmena: The digital newsroom software launches

The open source media production software celebrates its launch this week. The DW Akademie project has been developed with local partners around the world for newsrooms that struggle with internet connectivity.
DW Akademie | Tunisia Media development

MEDIA PARCOURS: Tunisian media look to the future

The first three Tunisian media startups and outlets have completed the media acceleration program MEDIA PARCOURS, part of DW Akademie’s SMART MEDIA ACCELERATOR program.

DW Akademie | Media Loves Tech: Impact Stories

Media Loves Tech: Impact stories

MEDIA LOVES TECH is the name and the idea behind this project that got underway in 2018. The goal is to bring together two worlds that are often too far apart: journalism and the startup community.
Bolivien | MediaLab Fest

MediaLab: Advancing media through innovation, understanding and engagement

In Bolivia, media professionals learned new approaches to fostering innovation and audience outlets. They had taken part in the MediaLab project, developed and conducted by Fundación para el Periodismo.

Innovation for Dialogue: Creative Experiences to Encourage Participation

DW Akademie | Innovation for Dialogue

Four projects in Latin America invite you to explore experimental, collaborative and participatory communication and media development methodologies.

Innovation for Dialogue