Supporting democratic dialogue

DW Akademie is committed to supporting every person's right to freely access information. One area of our media training focuses on international training for spokespersons. Our goal is to support a democratic dialogue in regions where DW Akademie is active. Because in order for journalists to work effectively, they need to speak with spokespeople from governments, associations and civil society groups. These in turn need to be able to communicate well with the media. We believe that all parts of society should have a voice.

We are active in countries that are moving towards democracy, and our training programs complement DW Akademie's projects for media development. Together we work towards ensuring that the media and the public are always informed in a comprehensive and transparent way.

Amel Djait, Press officer for the Ministry of Tourism, Tunisia, about DW Akademie's media training

Amel Djait, Press officer for the Ministry of Tourism, Tunisia

map of DW Akademie's media training activities

Daniela Wiesler Leiterin Medientraining DW Akademie

Daniela Wiesler

Head of Communication Consultancy and Training

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

Katinka Albracht

Office and Registration | Project Manager

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

How we work

DW Akademie's Meda Training in Tunisia

Transparency is the goal

International communication consulting rounds out media development in our target countries.