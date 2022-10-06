  1. Inhalt
02.2012 DW Akademie Volontariat Imagebild

Traineeship

International. Practice-Oriented.

Latest

The application period for the 2026 international traineeship is open from 14 October 2024, 12 noon (12 p.m. UTC+2) to 18 November 2024, 12 noon (12 p.m. UTC+1). Applications must be made online only within the given timeframe, using the application link on our website.

The application link will only be activated during this period! The link will not be available outside this period. Please note that we will only consider complete applications submitted online through our career portal. Please do not send us any application documents by e-mail! These will not be processed.

The exact procedure for the online application process is clearly described on our website, as well as the additional time-consuming tasks that need to be completed after registering on the career portal. Plan ahead and don't wait until the last minute!

Please read all the useful information to better prepare your application and find out more about the application process in our FAQs.

The DW Traineeship will start in January 2026 and end in June 2027.

Journalism Traineeship

"Intense, exhausting, competitive... and totally worth it!"

We are looking for young people from all over the world interested in a comprehensive, exceptional quality journalism program with an international broadcaster. Candidates should have journalism experience or be passionate about switching to journalism from law, economics, the sciences or technology/IT. We are looking for open-minded people full of creative ideas. Specifically, we are looking for experts from diverse disciplines. You should also be able to think independently and develop own ideas.

The program covers the range of skills a journalist of the future needs: TV moderation, multimedia storytelling, data journalism, social media and virtual reality - in seminars, workshops and of course the DW editorial offices and our correspondent bureaux in Washington and Brussels. DW trainees are involved in long-term innovative, international projects and have been honored in past years with the CNN Journalism Award and the Grimme Prize. After the traineeship, the trainees usually continue to work for DW. 


For the bilingual DW traineeship we are looking for:

  •  Native speakers of a DW program language (list of the languages below) with excellent knowledge of English (C1/C2) and a good knowledge of German (B1/B2)
  •  Native English speakers / Proficient English users (C1/C2) with a good knowledge of German (B1/B2)
  •  Native German speakers / Proficient German users (C1/C2) with excellent knowledge of English (C1/C2)

Candidates must also have completed a university or college degree or apprenticeship.

We promote diversity and equal opportunities. We welcome your application, regardless of your nationality, your cultural, ethnic or social background, any disability you might have, your sexual orientation, your gender or your age. We aim for gender parity in all departments and across all levels of the organization.

Contact
DW Akademie | Volontariat Jahrgang 2023 - 2024 | Leitung Ramon Garcia-Ziemsen

Ramón García-Ziemsen

Head of Journalistic Training

T: +49.228.429-2242
The best way to rech us is via mail!
E: volontariat@dw.com

Mariama Kouotou

Journalistic Training

T: +49.228.429-2242
The best way to rech us is via mail!
E: volontariat@dw.com

DW journalism traineeship

• 18 months
• trainee salary
• international broadcaster in 32 languages
• crossmedia: TV, online and radio
• six months of seminars
• internships in Berlin and Bonn
• placements with DW foreign bureaus
• international multimedia projects
• well-known media trainers

Traineeship at DW

DW’s traineeship is one of the most prestigious journalism training programs in Europe, giving young journalists from all over the world the chance to learn all the skills needed to work successfully as a multimedia reporter and editor.

About the traineeship