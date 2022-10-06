The application period for the 2026 international traineeship is open from 14 October 2024, 12 noon (12 p.m. UTC+2) to 18 November 2024, 12 noon (12 p.m. UTC+1). Applications must be made online only within the given timeframe, using the application link on our website.

The application link will only be activated during this period! The link will not be available outside this period. Please note that we will only consider complete applications submitted online through our career portal. Please do not send us any application documents by e-mail! These will not be processed.

The exact procedure for the online application process is clearly described on our website, as well as the additional time-consuming tasks that need to be completed after registering on the career portal. Plan ahead and don't wait until the last minute!

Please read all the useful information to better prepare your application and find out more about the application process in our FAQs.

The DW Traineeship will start in January 2026 and end in June 2027.