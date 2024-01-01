  1. Inhalt
Honing your professional image

To make a convincing, successful public appearance, it's essential to appear both confident and genuine, and to convey a clear message. This applies whether you're in front of the camera, behind a microphone, on a stage or reaching the audience via the Internet.

DW Akademie's media training teaches you how journalists work, how to successfully deliver your core message, how to design your or your own organization's social media presence and how to communicate effectively during a crisis. Our workshops emphasize the practical side and give you the skills you need to navigate any number of situations.

We offer you expertise both here in Germany and abroad, and with media professionals as your trainers. Whether you're interested in knowing more about interviewing techniques, social media, intercultural skills, event moderation or mobile reporting, our coaching and workshops are tailored to meet your needs.

Workshops and coaching

Medientraining der DW Akademie

Media Training: Learning from the pros

If you represent an organization or need to reach the public, you have to be able to deal professionally with the media. Our workshops get you ready to step in front of the camera and microphone with confidence.
Symbolbild Soziale Netze

Social media

If you want to stand out among the flood of information, you need the right approach.
Medientraining der DW Akademie

Public appearances

You need to appear confident and at ease if you’re aiming to win over your audience.
DW Akademie Mobile Reporting Smartphone

Mobile reporting

A smartphone and a few basics are all you need to produce professional multimedia content.
Cybercops

Digital safety

Learn how to protect yourself from data theft, surveillance and other online threats.

Understanding differences: Intercultural training

Intercultural training by DW Akademie (photo: Nadine Wojcik).

What is considered polite in India, the Arab world or Japan? What is seen as disrespectful? How do you avoid cultural snares in China? DW Akademie's intercultural training prepares you for the region you’re focused on.
Medientraining der DW Akademie

Keeping it all together: Event moderation

Event moderators need to be able to read a situation and act. They might need to stir things up, ask probing questions or even pit sides against each other - and then smooth it all out again.

Daniela Wiesler Leiterin Medientraining DW Akademie

Daniela Wiesler

Head of Communication Consultancy and Training

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

Katinka Albracht

Coordinator, Workshops and Coaching

T: +49.228.429-3505
E: dw-akademie.medientraining@dw.com

Logos DW Akademie's partners

DW Akademie is Germany's leading provider of international media training. Our clients include UN organizations, foundations, universities, government ministries, institutes and companies here in Germany and abroad.

