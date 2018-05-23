  1. Inhalt
DW Akademie in Africa

Africa has long been part of the digital age and although digitization opens up new approaches to information and knowledge, not everyone has benefited. A majority of Africans remain unable to fully exercise their right to free expression, and this applies especially to the rural population, women and young people. However, the issues affecting them are key to the development of the entire continent and is why they are central to our media development activities.

We advise traditional media, community radio stations and bloggers in 18 sub-Saharan African countries. Our activities focus on strengthening high-quality, independent media and the sustainable development of training systems for media professionals.

At the political level, we advise government agencies and non-governmental organizations. Our goal is to strengthen media literacy, particularly among young people, since they will form the foundation of an African knowledge-based society.

News

EAccelerate Fund awards grants to East African filmmakers

EAccelerate DW Akademie Film Fund filmmakers 2024

The East Africa Screen Collective has announced the four grantees of the newly launched EAccelerate Fund, a collaboration between the EASC and DW Akademie.  

Press Freedom and freedom of expression 2024: Ghana's Gains and Gaps

In Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya, communication is a lifeline and educator

Country Queen director Vincent Mbaya: "Our stories can cross borders"

"People have long felt forgotten" – Media development in crisis regions

Pathway to Peace: Striving toward solutions for herders and farmers in Northern Nigeria

In Kenya, DW Akademie partners respond to their country’s recent femicides

Using reliable information to combat hatred, violence and insecurity: German Development Minister Svenja Schulze visits media project in Burkina Faso

West Africa: IdeaLab for MIL innovation

Meet an innovative group of MIL experts from who are applying new ideas to Media and Information Literacy projects.

Julia Gering

Julia Gering

Head of Department Africa

E: dw-akademie@dw.com

Insights, analysis, and global exchange of ideas on freedom of expression, digital technology, and the media. Join the conversation. Use the #mediadev hashtag.

  • A woman in the offices of Bidibidi FM
    More

    Bidibidi FM: A radio station for refugees, by refugees

    Betty Yangi Wani, content creator

    Betty Yangi Wani is a journalist at Bidibidi FM, a local radio station in the Bidibidi Refugee Settlement in Uganda. The young woman fled South Sudan a few years ago and ended up in Bidibidi, where she received training from DW Akademie. "Working as a content creator is an incredible opportunity for me," she says. "I can give the people in this camp a voice, because this is our radio!"

  • Editor Clement Bothosa outside the offices of Bidibidi FM
    More

    Bidibidi FM: A radio station for refugees, by refugees

    Clement Bothosa, editor

    Editor Clement Bothosa is 25 years old and from South Sudan. He is responsible for 10 young children - but none of them are his own. "They no longer have parents; they are all my relatives. I make sure they have food and go to school here in the camp. But I don't earn very much," he said.

  • DW Akademie | Flüchtlingslager Bidibidi
    More

    Bidibidi FM: A radio station for refugees, by refugees

    From civil war to refugee settlement

    Around 250,000 people live in Bidibidi Refugee Settlement, 84% of whom are women and children. Most of them are from nearby South Sudan, where a civil war broke out in 2016, prompting hundreds of thousands to flee to neighboring Uganda. At the camp, refugees build their own huts from mud and palm fronds. They grow their own food to supplement the small amount they receive from aid organizations.

  • A woman in the Bidibidi FM studio
    More

    Bidibidi FM: A radio station for refugees, by refugees

    The target audience is both refugee and host communities

    Bidibidi FM is the only radio station in the settlement and the only radio station in the region whose broadcasts are understood by South Sudanese refugees. Bidibidi FM broadcasts in three languages: English, South Sudanese Juba Arabic and in the local Ugandan language Aringa Ti. Many South Sudanese are illiterate, making radio the best medium to reach them.

  • DW Akademie | Flüchtlingslager Bidibidi
    More

    Bidibidi FM: A radio station for refugees, by refugees

    Yumbe, Uganda: The host community

    Bidibidi is close to the town of Yumbe in northern Uganda, not far from the South Sudanese border. Despite being a relatively quiet town, Yumbe is the administrative center from where a refugee settlement with a quarter of a million inhabitants is organized. For many in the area, their quality of life is not significantly higher than those within the nearby camp.

  • Two editors at an editorial meeting for Bidibidi FM
    More

    Bidibidi FM: A radio station for refugees, by refugees

    Majubo Rafah, editor (pictured right)

    "DW Akademie has a very good reputation. When I heard that they were carrying out this project together with UNHCR, I applied straight away," said editor Majubo Rafah. The Ugandan broadcasts in the local language, Aringa Ti. Bidibidi FM aims to break down barriers and counter prejudices in the host community by encouraging locals to learn more about the refugee settlement.

  • DW Akademie | Flüchtlingslager Bidibidi
    More

    Bidibidi FM: A radio station for refugees, by refugees

    Isaac Dedi, editor

    "We understand exactly what moves the people in this refugee settlement - we live here ourselves and we have been through the same thing. That's why the radio is so close to our listeners," explains editor Isaac Dedi, who is also from South Sudan.