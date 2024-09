Youth mobilize to curb disinformation and hate speech

Disinformation: a common challenge

"The radio operator said dangerous people were coming to Morochata (Cochabamba). The community got scared and tried to block their way by making trees fall or burning things; some people escaped to the hill," says Cecilia. "It turned out that it wasn't true that they were coming, it was a lie." This is one of the experiences of disinformation shared in CEPRA's Ideathon on Media Competencies.