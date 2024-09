DW Akademie is Germany's leading provider of international media training. We offer individual and group training, further training for journalists, and publicly financed long-term projects. We cover topics ranging from interview preparation to making statements, handling crisis situations, navigating social media and mastering intercultural communication as well as mobile reporting, event moderation, and training for communications and press departments.



Our trainers and consultants have years of experience in Germany and abroad, expertise that they bring into the seminar room. In all our work we keep DW Akademie's larger goal firmly in mind: strengthening worldwide the human right of freedom of expression and access to information.