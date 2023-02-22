  1. Inhalt
DW Akademie in the Middle East/North Africa

Three forces dominate media development in the Arab world: political power, economic interests and the digital revolution. Politicians and businesses continue to reflect the monopolies of opinion and revenue. The digital transformation, on the other hand, offers diversity, creativity and room for freedom. This inspires young Arabs, and young people are vital, especially in a region where half of the population is younger than 25.

In the Arab world, as in other regions, information available online can be exciting but at times deceptive, manipulated by people and computer programs. Those who use the Internet leave a trail – and intelligence services know that. In response, DW Akademie has developed projects for Palestinian education institutes, Jordanian schools and Tunisian youth clubs that teach others how to use the media critically.

At the same time, DW Akademie is strengthening programs that produce content for young, confident media consumers. From Morocco to the Gulf Region, capacity building is important for independently thinking journalists. And so is keeping the audience in mind – as in the EU project "Shabab Live" which in six countries is bridging the gap between media providers and audiences.

Economic prospects emerge if the connection between journalists and audiences succeeds. Although media makers worldwide agonize over developing business models, there is no one solution. We therefore see a task in promoting regional management know-how and liningk it with international expertise, especially in South-South networks.

DW Akademie's response to the Arab media crisis is good media management, relevant journalism and critical media consumption. We develop concepts together with local partners in the region – there, where young people continually look towards the future.

 

DW - Middle East North Africa DW Akademie Jens-Uwe Rahe

Jens-Uwe Rahe

Head of Department Middle East/North Africa

T: +49.30.4646-8515
E: dw-akademie@dw.com

MIL Goes Viral 2: Youth against misinformation in Lebanon

Peer to peer learning can strengthen awareness about misinformation among young people. In Lebanon, participants of the MIL Goes Viral project set out to create a social media awareness campaign targeting youth.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    Media and Digital Security

    18 teenagers aged 12 to 16 took part in the Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    Breaking the ice

    On the first day of the camp, the girls played games to break the ice and get to know each other better.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    Movement activities

    The training included theoretical tasks as well as movement activities to bring the group closer together.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    Loujain and Aya

    Participants Loujain and Aya gave a presentation during one of the training sessions.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    Generating new ideas

    Brainstorming session and discussion.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    Participant Sadeel

    "I have become more capable in distinguishing between fake news and rumors, and actual news."

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    Trainer Esraa Saad

    Facilitator and trainer Esraa Saad said about the participants: "They were an active group that loved to learn, and they were passionate about passing on what they learned about media and digital safety to other girls."

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    Outdoor activities

    Participating in movement activities in the garden.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    Tasks and activites

    The girls were taking part in several tasks and activities, looking at digital safety from different perspectives. 

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

    New perspectives

    One of the participants summarized her experience of the camp: “Our knowledge about how to protect our accounts and information on the internet has increased, especially since we spend a lot of time on our phones, whether for entertainment or education.”


  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

    Promoting Gender Sensitive Media

    12 female journalists took part in the training and learned how to produce gender-sensitive and gender-just media materials and to cover topics with gender sensitivity.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

    Participant Wijdan Youssef

    “The terminology we use in our materials is important for the promotion of gender-sensitive media.”

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

    Trainer Lubna Al-Ashqar

    The trainer explained how a topic can be approached in a gender-sensitive manner.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

    Participant Rana Aweina

    “Our participation in this training allowed us to discern the smallest details related to gender-sensitive media coverage.”

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

    Balloon activity

    The training also included physical activities as well.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

    Theory and practice

    During the theoretical part of the workshop, journalistic tasks were addressed, including conducting research, writing reports, selecting stories and choosing interview settings.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

    Participant Maram

    "I learned how to approach survivors of violence during media coverage, and what to take into consideration.”

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

    Rose and Oraib

    Participants Rose and Oraib were enjoying the practical activities in the training on gender-sensitive journalism.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus
    Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

    Workshop take-aways

    "I am happy that this training helped me to gain the skills and capacities needed for gender sensitive coverage, something that was absent during the pandemic.”

