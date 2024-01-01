  1. Inhalt
DW Akademie's media development projects are geared towards long-term change. To this end, our projects funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU) are evaluated regularly according to the criteria laid down by the OECD's development assistance committee (DAC).

We also use innovative methods to evaluate our projects, such as management & leadership assessments, adaptive capacity assessments and impact studies. The aggregate impact of all our projects is also regularly measured and special publications highlight the most significant changes that DW Akademie has managed to achieve.

This page provides more information about the evaluations of our country projects (by region) and overarching projects since 2016, as well as related publications.

DW Akademie leaflet entitled Developing media. Strenghening human rights

Impact in a nutshell

With the measurement of “aggregate impact”, DW Akademie presents an overview of the development results it has achieved across the world. But how were these numbers put together?  
Libanon, Bürgermedien in einem Flüchtlingscamp in Beirut

Big changes start small

Stories of people making a difference: This collection of online portraits presents journalistic reports on some of DW Akademie’s worldwide projects and describes their impact.

Burkina Faso Zeitungen

Burkina Faso

Evaluation Report 2024 | West Africa | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2021 | DW Akademie | Burkina Faso

Evaluation Report 2018 | DW Akademie | Burkina Faso

Symbolbild aus einem DW Akademie Projekt in Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire

Evaluation Report 2024 | West Africa | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2021 | DW Akademie | Côte d'Ivoire

DW Akademie Mobile Reporting Workshop in Ghana

Ghana

Evaluation Report 2024 | West Africa | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2021 | DW Akademie | Ghana

Evaluation Report 2018 | DW Akademie | Ghana

One Fine Day Film Workshop in Kenya (photo: DW Akademie/Pamela Schobess).

Kenya

Evaluation Report 2024 | DW Akademie | East Africa

Evaluation Report 2021 | DW Akademie | Kenya

Evaluation Report 2018 | DW Akademie | Kenya

DW Akademie Namibia

Namibia and Southern Africa

Evaluation Report 2024 | Namibia and Southern Africa | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2021 | Namibia | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2018 | Namibia | DW Akademie

DW Akademie, Uganda, Community Reporter

Uganda and East Africa

Evaluation Report 2024 | East Africa | DW Akademie

Evaluation report 2021 | Uganda | DW Akademie

Evaluation report 2018 | Uganda | DW Akademie

Displacement and Crisis Preparedness in Africa

Uganda Flüchtlingslager Bidi Bidi

DW Akademie promotes dialogue between population groups, aid organizations and government agencies by developing communication services in refugee camps. It also supports crisis communication networks.

Evaluation Report 2024 | Displacement and Crisis Preparedness | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2021 | Regional Project: Refugees and Migration in Africa | DW Akademie

Workshop der DW Akademie in Bangladesch

Bangladesh

Evaluation Report 2023 | Bangladesh | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2020 | Bangladesh | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2017 | Bangladesh | DW Akademie

Kambodscha DW Akademie

Cambodia

Evaluation Report 2023 | Cambodia | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2020 | Cambodia | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2017 | Cambodia | DW Akademie

Mongolei Medien verstehen – Schüler/innen der Jahrgangsstufen 10-12 und ihre Lehrer/innen sind Zielgruppen des MIL-Projekts der DWA

Mongolia

Evaluation Report 2023 | Mongolia | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2020 | Mongolia | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2017 | Mongolia | DW Akademie

Symbolbild DW Akademie in Pakistan

Pakistan

Evaluation Report 2023 | Pakistan | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2020 | Pakistan | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2017 | Pakistan | DW Akademie

Displacement and Dialogue in Asia

Diskussionsveranstaltung Yard Meeting im Distrikt Cox's Bazar

DW Akademie supports information services by and for displaced people in Asia. We also qualify media practitioners and experts, and promote dialogue with host communities.

Evaluation Report 2023 | Displacement and Dialogue South Asia | DW Akademie

Older projects

DW Akademie Mediencamp in Tusheti, Georgien

Georgia

Evaluation Report 2022 | Georgia | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Georgia | DW Akademie

Republik Moldau | Schülerinnen und Schüler bei einem MIL Wettbewerb

Moldova

Evaluation Report 2022 | Ukraine and Moldova | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Moldova | DW Akademie

Usbekistans | Radiostudio an der Uni Taschkent

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

Evaluation Report 2023 | Kyrgyzstan | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2020 | Kyrgyzstan | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2017 | Kyrgyzstan | DW Akademie

Brave New Media Forum 2023 | Belgrad

Western Balkans

Evaluation Report 2022 | Serbia and the Western Balkans | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Serbia | DW Akademie

Ukraine

Journalistisches Arbeiten in Krisenzeiten - Newsroom in der Ukraine

Evaluation Report 2022 | Ukraine and Moldova | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2021 | EU | Ukraine

Evaluation Report 2019 | Ukraine | DW Akademie

DW Akademie Project in Bolivia/Radio Escuela

Bolivia

Evaluation Report 2022 | Bolivia | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Bolivia | DW Akademie

Ecuador I Projekt der DW Akademie mit ihrem Partner Corape

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru

Evaluation Report 2022 | Colombia and the Amazon Basin | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Colombia | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Ecuador | DW Akademie

Mexico and Central America

DW Akademie | Projekt in Guatemala Informatecos

DW Akademie supports the fight against disinformation in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador, and focuses on education, knowledge exchange and new approaches to journalism.

Evaluation Report 2022 | Mexico | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Guatemala | DW Akademie

Jordanien | Fake news Workshop im Taybeh Jugendzentrum

Jordan

Evaluation Report 2022 | Palestinian Territories and Jordan | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Jordan | DW Akademie

Bürgerjournalisten Libanon Flüchtlingscamp Shatila

Lebanon

Evaluation Report 2022 | Lebanon | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Lebanon | EU | Beyond Radicalization

Evaluation Report 2019 | Lebanon | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2017 | Syria and Lebanon | DW Akademie

DW Akademie Libyen | Projekt Digital Innovations for Peace Get Together 2022

Libya

Evaluation Report 2022 | Libya | DW Akademie

DW Akademie aus Marokko - Blick über Casablanca und die Moschee Hassan II

Morocco

Evaluation Report 2022 | Morocco | DW Akademie

Palästinensische Projektpartner der DW-Akademie PYALARA | Sommerlager 2023

Palestinian Territories

Evaluation Report 2022 | Palestinian Territories and Jordan | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2019 | Palestinian Territories | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2017 | Palestinian Territories | DW Akademie

DW Akademie| Media Loves Tech Preisverleihung

Tunisia

Evaluation Report 2022 | Tunisia | DW Akademie

Evaluation Report 2018 | Tunisia | DW Akademie

Regional project: "Shabab Live"

Evaluation Report 2021 | EU | MENA Region | Shabab Live

Stipendiatinnen und Stipendiaten im IMS-Masterstudiengang der DW Akademie

Global projects