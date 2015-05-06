  1. Inhalt
#mediadev Final Key Visual

About #mediadev


Insights, analysis and a global exchange of ideas on freedom of expression, digital technology, and the media. Join the conversation. Use the #mediadev hashtag.

Entrance to the UN buildings in Nairobi, Kenya

Summit of the Future

UN Civil Society Conference

The conference in Nairobi is an opportunity for media development actors to highlight the importance of resilient information ecosystems.
The website of Israeli company NSO Group which features Pegasus spyware

Interview

Most underreported news stories

Some topics and world regions get much more coverage than others. Media expert Hektor Haarkötter offers insights into the reasons why.
DW Akademie study | A feminist take on media development

DW Akademie study

A feminist take on media development

A new DW Akademie examines how media development projects empower women and marginalized groups.
Videostill | Interview Ranga Yogeshwar

Interview

Ranga Yogeshwar on AI and the media

Reflections on the impact of AI-generated narratives and disinformation on society, and the importance of independent media
Media development organizations unite to discuss media viability at a workshop in Amsterdam

Media viability

Media Viability Manifesto

DW Akademie and other leading media development organizations are joining forces to develop a shared vision of media viability.
Maria Ressa speaking at the Global Media Forum 2024

Digital governance

Maria Ressa: Media need a seat at the table

Journalists are key stakeholders in international fora on internet and data governance, argues Nobel laureate Maria Ressa.
OECD headquarters in Paris, France

ADVOCACY

OECD Principles for media development

Get an overview of the six "Principles on Relevant and Effective Support to Media and the Information Environment".
Icons of AI chat applications on a mobile device screen

A call to action

Media development and artificial intelligence

With AI, the media development sector faces new disruptions of the global information sphere. Experts see the need for a joint effort.
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at a trade fair

Interview

"Human insight, judgement, and creativity"

AI shakes up the media sector: Scholar Peter Bruck talks about measures that media houses can take to keep up with developments.
Ala Too Square in Bishkek

Media freedom

Kyrgyzstan: An attempt to dismantle free press

Kyrgyzstan increasingly restricts press freedom. Reporters without Borders and DW Akademie are advocating for democratic reforms.