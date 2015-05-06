Insights, analysis and a global exchange of ideas on freedom of expression, digital technology, and the media. Join the conversation. Use the #mediadev hashtag.
The conference in Nairobi is an opportunity for media development actors to highlight the importance of resilient information ecosystems.
Some topics and world regions get much more coverage than others. Media expert Hektor Haarkötter offers insights into the reasons why.
A new DW Akademie examines how media development projects empower women and marginalized groups.
Reflections on the impact of AI-generated narratives and disinformation on society, and the importance of independent media
DW Akademie and other leading media development organizations are joining forces to develop a shared vision of media viability.
Journalists are key stakeholders in international fora on internet and data governance, argues Nobel laureate Maria Ressa.
Get an overview of the six "Principles on Relevant and Effective Support to Media and the Information Environment".
With AI, the media development sector faces new disruptions of the global information sphere. Experts see the need for a joint effort.
AI shakes up the media sector: Scholar Peter Bruck talks about measures that media houses can take to keep up with developments.
Kyrgyzstan increasingly restricts press freedom. Reporters without Borders and DW Akademie are advocating for democratic reforms.
