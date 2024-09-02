  1. Inhalt
Open calls
Call for proposals: Trainer on social listening for civil society actors in Mongolia

DW Akademie is looking for a trainer (f/m/d) to design and deliver trainings on social listening amongst civil society actors in Mongolia.
Evaluation of media development projects in Eastern Europe

Evaluation of projects in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and the Western Balkans
Deadline extended to Sept 16: Mentors to promote gender equality and empower young women in Uzbekistan

Deadline extended to Sept. 16: Seeking local mentors in Uzbekistan to help young women learn media skills.
Grafik Mental Health Support for the Georgian Media Community

Call for participation: "Mental Health Support for Georgian Media Community" Initiative

DW Akademie has launched an initiative for Georgian media owrkers in collaboration with the Global Initiative on Psychiatry in Tbilisi. The project aims to assist media professionals in managing work-related stress.

We regularly publish open tenders here. Please check back and bookmark this page.

