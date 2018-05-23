  1. Inhalt
DW Akademie in Latin America

There are numerous information sources in Latin America: mobile phones, for example are popular, and studies show that social networks play a major role in daily life. However, obtaining information can be extremely difficult. Even in the digital age, entire population groups are largely excluded from voicing their needs and concerns. This is especially true for people who live in rural areas and for indigenous groups.

The hindrances are many. Media monopolies, for example, limit diversity. In areas where a few companies own almost all of the TV and radio stations, minorities face challenges in making their voices heard. Civil society organizations often complain about "deaf states" where governments are reluctant to release information. And journalism is a dangerous profession in many Latin American countries. Critical media workers here are often put under pressure or attacked, with dramatic consequences for freedom of expression.

In response, DW Akademie supports networks that enable people to access information. We support community radio stations, local journalist networks and online activists, and advocate indigenous peoples' right to freedom of expression and information. Together with partners, we develop innovative training approaches and advise alternative media on ways to develop sustainable business models. We promote social dialogues – for example, in coming to terms with the horrors of civil war – and support those who teach young people how to use the media critically. Promoting local expertise and developing local networks therefore plays a central role in our projects in Latin America.

Bolivia: A network of 'MIL Super Agents' prepares to dismantle disinformation

Bolivien I DW Akademie Workshop

The Muy Waso Foundation and DW Akademie have created an innovative learning experience where participants come up with proposals for counteracting misinformation and hate speech in Bolivia.  

Willian Carballo is uncovering the life cycle of disinformation in El Salvador

Guatemala: Algorithmic literacy for teachers and communicators

Floresta Digital: Digital community network to boost Brazilian Amazon communities

Media dialogue in Mexico: Independent media 'is an ally of democracy'

Do No Harm: Researching and communicating safely from the Amazon

  • Bolivien Seminar der DW Akademie in Cochabamba

    Youth mobilize to curb disinformation and hate speech

    Disinformation: a common challenge

    "The radio operator said dangerous people were coming to Morochata (Cochabamba). The community got scared and tried to block their way by making trees fall or burning things; some people escaped to the hill," says Cecilia. "It turned out that it wasn't true that they were coming, it was a lie." This is one of the experiences of disinformation shared in CEPRA's Ideathon on Media Competencies.

  • Bolivien Seminar der DW Akademie in Cochabamba

    Youth mobilize to curb disinformation and hate speech

    Identify risks in order to deal with them

    CEPRA, DW Akademie's partner in Bolivia, brought together young people, family members and teachers in this ideathon to identify risks in the communication channels they use, such as social networks, and how to respond to them. All participants agreed on the need for more information and practical workshops to learn how to protect themselves.

  • Bolivien Seminar der DW Akademie in Cochabamba

    Youth mobilize to curb disinformation and hate speech

    Collaborative work between professionals and young people

    Ideathon participants, who came from schools in six municipalities in Cochabamba and one in Chuquiasca, paid close attention to the CEPRA team's instructions. Multimedia producer and trainer Fabiana Condori discussed the Ideathon activities to be developed and answered students' questions.

  • Bolivien Seminar der DW Akademie in Cochabamba

    Youth mobilize to curb disinformation and hate speech

    Learning can also be playful

    Gloria Rosales, CEPRA's trainer, explained to the participants the five media competencies: access, analyze, create, reflect and act. These competencies were conveyed in an entertaining way to keep the young audience's attention, in this case through a story that included the adventures of young characters.

  • Bolivien Seminar der DW Akademie in Cochabamba

    Youth mobilize to curb disinformation and hate speech

    A space of trust to learn together

    Little by little, more schoolchildren shared cases of harassment, extortion or online scams through messaging applications. The young people said, for example, that they called one of their grandmothers and asked her for phone cards to free her son; or that a person pretended to be a cancer patient to get money. Both were lies.

  • Bolivien Seminar der DW Akademie in Cochabamba

    Youth mobilize to curb disinformation and hate speech

    Collective construction of responses to the challenges

    The adolescents developed proposals to counter the risks of new communication technologies. Their ideas included the production of short informative videos, musical or theatrical compositions, as well as debates on misinformation. They also recommended asking an older person for help when dangerous or suspicious messages arrive.

  • Bolivien Seminar der DW Akademie in Cochabamba

    Youth mobilize to curb disinformation and hate speech

    Curbing disinformation: a shared responsibility

    "It is important to be aware that families, teachers, communicators and young people are all at imminent risk from disinformation," says Luis Salazar, CEPRA's project coordinator, during the ideathon event. "Every day we are exposed to some degree of disinformation and it is our responsibility to learn the tools to combat it."

  • Bolivien Seminar der DW Akademie in Cochabamba

    Youth mobilize to curb disinformation and hate speech

    An enriching path to follow

    After this first step in the development of media skills in the face of misinformation and online risks, all participants agreed to contribute to future training workshops on the appropriate use of new technologies and social networks, as well as to foster inter-institutional partnerships. This is the beginning of a long learning journey!


Rodrigo Villarzú DW Akademie Lateinamerika

Rodrigo Villarzú

Head of Department Latin America

T: +49.30.4646-8570
E: dw-akademie@dw.com

Colombia: Advising producers how to boost their audience

Between 2020 and 2022, DW Akademie accompanied Vokaribe Radio in Barranquilla for workshops aimed at guiding local content producers on how to improve their programs, both from a technological and a financial point of view.

Colombia: Advising producers how to boost their audience

Campus AMI: A fun festival for developing media skills

Campus AMI: A fun festival for developing media skills

Campus AMI: A fun festival for developing media skills

Bolivia: A radionovela to protect identity

Bolivia: A radionovela to protect identity

DW Akademie Guatemala

"AMI Lab" in Guatemala: An escape room in a minivan

AlfabetaMedia Lab for MIL in El Salvador

AlfabetaMedia Lab for MIL in El Salvador

Esmeralda Condori Arista

"Radio Escuela": School goes on in times of pandemic

Guatemala | DW Akademie

Guatemala: Indigenous youth defy misinformation

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet

Our guest in Women’s Month 2024 is Michelle Nogales is the CEO of Muy Waso, Bolivia’s first feminist online magazine.

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet

How to survive and thrive in environmental journalism

How to survive and thrive in environmental journalism

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet | EP 04

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet | EP 04