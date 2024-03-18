  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
DW Akademie | Media Viability

Media Viability is the ability of media outlets and media landscapes to produce high-quality journalism in a sustainable way. Supporting Media Viability around the world is a primary field of action for DW Akademie, with a particular focus on supporting the viability of small and independent news organizations. Through its work on Media Viability, DW Akademie seeks to encourage the independent perspectives and reliable content necessary for democracy, economic development, and the protection of human rights.

DW Akademie | Media Viability

Introduction

What is Media Viability?

Media Viability is the ability of media outlets and media landscapes to produce fact-based, quality journalism in a sustainable way.

Publications on Media Viability
While media organizations constantly report on disasters – such as the recent massive earthquake in Turkey – they are often unprepared for them.

Interview

How today's media can prepare for the crises of tomorrow

Media expert Ann Hollifield will moderate a panel discussion on media resilience at this week's International Journalism Festival in Perugia. We spoke to her ahead of the event.
Tools and Resources
Tour de France 2017 Peter Sagan

Media Viablilty consultancy

Pulling through the crisis with a sprint!

While audience demand for reliable information is high during the coronavirus pandemic, many media outlets are struggling economically. How can media outlets become more resilient in the longer term?
Österreich Groß-Siegharts Ballon-Weltmeisterschaft

A 360° view of your media outlet's viability

A new 'viability assessment map' helps media managers, media owners, and anyone else interested in developing a viability strategy for a media outlet to look at media viability from all angles.

Coronavirus | Digital | Internet | Chat | Spanien

Media Viability Online Seminar

To support the media start-ups network, DW Akademie created a series of presentations focussing on relevant topics that can help people working on media viability. You can find them all here.
A man answers questions of journalists

media viability

6 strategies for success

Advances in technology have disrupted the media ecosystem. There is no single way to overcome the economic challenges of running a media outlet, but there are patterns. What do successful media companies do differently?
From our projects
Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

Media viability podcast: Links and recommendations that can help your media outlet survive and thrive

We’re wrapping up season one of "Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast" with a look back at the excellent guests we had this year, and a collection of links and recommendations that you might find helpful.
Media development organizations unite to discuss media viability at a workshop in Amsterdam

Media development actors join forces on Media Viability Manifesto

Traditional media business models have collapsed, and donor funding is rarely long term. Without sustainable resources, public interest media simply cannot deliver and sustain their operations.

DW Akademie Media Viability Ambassador

Together for strong media: sharing knowledge on how media can survive

Media landscapes are under pressure, with many outlets worldwide locked in an existential struggle. DW Akademie has brought together 10 media viability experts to share experiences and come up with possible solutions.
Symbolbild | Kriegsberichterstattung

What independent media outlets in Ukraine need in the long-term

Despite enormous challenges, local journalism in Ukraine has persevered and adapted since the start of the war. What are the most pressing challenges now and in the future?
Passerelle Saint-Georges, Lyon

Towards a Media Viability Manifesto

DW Akademie and other leading media development organizations are joining forces to develop a common understanding and shared vision of media viability.

New York | World Press Freedom Day

Can journalism still be saved?

At World Press Freedom Day in New York, DW Akademie and other leading media development organizations debated "radical approaches to saving journalism." As it turns out, there are at least a few glimmers of hope.
Bonn Institute | Studienreise der DW Akademie

Constructive Journalism: Solutions-oriented in times of crisis

"Unfortunately, from what I see with a lot of colleagues, they are not going to stop and be constructive because they don’t see value in it, as long as they get views and money." A Constructive Journalism study trip for thirteen participants.

Media in Ukraine one year since the invasion: "The whole world was relying on factual regional information"

Symbolbild | Kriegsberichterstattung

Since the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s media landscape has changed dramatically. One year on, DW Akademie looks back on the challenges that local and regional media have faced and what lies ahead.

Media viability

A man reads a newspaper at a newsstand in Lagos to know more about the extended lockdown as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Across the globe, media outlets face economic challenges in the wake of the crisis.

Philanthropists must fill the gaps

Private foundations can be part of a rescue plan for economically stricken media outlets. But like all forms of funding, this carries with it a set of implications, says media scholar Martin Scott.
Audience of a media conference

Audience research in media development

Media development is often based on untested assumptions about the impact of media on governance. Local audience research can vastly improve the planning and effectiveness of media assistance projects.