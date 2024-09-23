Call for Applications: Kenya's TrustLab Incubator Program

The TrustLab supports Kenyan CSOs/CBOs to counter digital threats that affect them and the communities they serve.

Apply by October 7, 2024 via this link.

Apart from equipping your CSO/CBO with knowledge and tools to protect yourself and your communities against digital threats, the Incubator Program also offers you the opportunity to apply for a project grant (5,000 EUR - max. 15,000 EUR).

Kenya's TrustLab is a 3-year-EU funded project by DW Akademie, Code for Africa (CfA) and Siasa Place.