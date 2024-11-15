 International Media Studies: Call for applications for lecturers and trainers | DW AKADEMIE | DW | 15.11.2024
International Media Studies: Call for applications for lecturers and trainers

DW Akademie is looking for lecturers and trainers for the International Media Studies master’s degree program in a variety of fields and topics.

IMS is a four-semester, full-time master’s program in Bonn, Germany. The IMS curriculum combines the disciplines of media and development, journalism, communications, and media management.

We are looking for lecturers in the following fields:

  • Controlling
  • Marketing/Public Relations
  • Empirical Methods (quantitative and qualitative)
  • Digital Media and AI.

 

We are looking for media trainers in the following fields:

  • Climate Crisis Communication
  • Big Data and Data Journalism
  • Photojournalism.

You can find more details in the attached PDF below.

Applications are accepted until January 15, 2025.

