International Media Studies: Call for applications for lecturers and trainers

For the International Media Studies (IMS) master’s degree program, DW Akademie is looking for qualified lecturers and trainers on a variety of topics.

IMS is a four-semester, full-time master’s program in Bonn, Germany. The IMS curriculum combines the disciplines of media and development, journalism, communications, and media management.

We are looking for lecturers in the following fields:

Controlling

Marketing/Public Relations

Empirical Methods (quantitative and qualitative)

Digital Media and AI.

We are looking for media trainers in the following fields:

Climate Crisis Communication

Big Data and Data Journalism

Photojournalism.

You can find more details in the attached PDF below.

Applications are accepted until January 15, 2025.