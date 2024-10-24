DW Akademie's Ghana Office is seeking a project manager (f/m/d)

The Project Manager supports the implementation of projects in Ghana and will also work with a team and project administration in Germany. The Project Manager will steer a project line in the field of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) and support the project partner in planning and implementation, as well as administrative processes. The Project Manager will report on the status of the project and participate in the monitoring and evaluation of the project.



The selected candidate will work closely with project staff, project managers and the Program Director, assist with administrative and organisational tasks, act as a bridge between the project partner and the project administration to ensure smooth communication and workflows, network with other teams, organisations and international initiatives, and carry out a variety of tasks as assigned.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below.

Apply by November 1, 2024