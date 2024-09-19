Call for Participation: "On en parle! Tunisie 360°"

The project's aim is to create innovative media content that addresses socio-economic issues in Tunisia, such as social inequality, regional disparities, and the representation of key economic sectors. Eligible media can also benefit from access to online courses on how to strengthen media’s business models and improve journalistic skills as well as from being part of a large media network in Tunisia.

Key Details:

Application Deadline: October 23, 2024

Launch of projects: February 2025

Open to both profit and non-profit Tunisian media organizations

Share or apply now to create impactful media content that strengthens public dialogue on Tunisia's socio-economic challenges!

Find the detailed call (in French) in the download section below.