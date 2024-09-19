Call for Participation: "On en parle! Tunisie 360°"

In the framework of the project “On en parle ! Tunisie 360°”, DW Akademie invites Tunisian media outlets to apply for financial support of €25,000 to €60,000.
The project's aim is to create innovative media content that addresses socio-economic issues in Tunisia, such as social inequality, regional disparities, and the representation of key economic sectors. Eligible media can also benefit from access to online courses on how to strengthen media’s business models and improve journalistic skills as well as from being part of a large media network in Tunisia.
Share or apply now to create impactful media content that strengthens public dialogue on Tunisia's socio-economic challenges!
Find the detailed call (in French) in the download section below.