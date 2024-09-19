 Pakistan: Trainer for eLearning course development | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 19.09.2024
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opportunities and Tenders

Pakistan: Trainer for eLearning course development

We are looking for a highly qualified trainer to support our Media Viability Course Creators in improving their online courses for delivery via Moodle and other eLearning platforms.

DW Akademie Button Apply now

The training will take place online in December 2024 and will be conducted in English. Participants will be from Pakistan with a basic understanding of eLearning but are experts in media viability.

Find all details and information on how to apply in the downloads section below.

The program will consist of four half-day sessions spread over four days, with one additional day for preparation and another for reporting on the training results and materials. The trainer is encouraged to bring their own ideas, making the sessions flexible and adaptable to the specific needs of the participants.

Apply by October 5, 2024.

Downloads

Pakistan: Trainer for eLearning course development | DW Akademie

pdf download