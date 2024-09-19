Pakistan: Trainer for eLearning course development

The training will take place online in December 2024 and will be conducted in English. Participants will be from Pakistan with a basic understanding of eLearning but are experts in media viability.

Find all details and information on how to apply in the downloads section below.

The program will consist of four half-day sessions spread over four days, with one additional day for preparation and another for reporting on the training results and materials. The trainer is encouraged to bring their own ideas, making the sessions flexible and adaptable to the specific needs of the participants.

Apply by October 5, 2024.