Terms of Reference: Media coverage services in Nouakchott, Mauritania

DW Akademie, within the framework of the project "Ready for the Future: An Explorer to Prevent Disinformation," funded by the German foreign office, intends to establish a short-term agreement for media coverage services of a conference scheduled for December 19, 2024, in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The agreement will cover the following services:

Required services:

Photography: Taking high quality photos during the conference

Video production: Production of one high-quality short video covering the event.

Payments:

Payments will be made approximately one month after the event via bank transfer.

The rate of payment will be per day for photography, per unit for video productions.

Please submit your offer with a clear table listing the type of items listed above and the cost of each one.

Submission of offers:

Please submit a signed, detailed offer in PDF format, including samples of previous work, no later than November 20, 2024, to rachid.oussous@dw.com.