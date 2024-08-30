Call for proposals: Trainer on social listening for civil society actors in Mongolia

The project aims to advise and support media and civil society actors in overcoming challenges posed by current armed conflicts and associated crises in providing the population with reliable information. These challenges include the continuing prevalence of disinformation, which deliberately taps into anti-Western resentment to sow mistrust and stir up discord. Universal availability of social media and/or Artificial Intelligence (AI) mean that the cost of producing and disseminating such content has fallen massively, which means that citizens are increasingly exposed to it. At the same time, independent media actors must adapt to the challenging conditions that arise for the production and dissemination of reliable information in the context of war and crisis.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below.

Deliverables:

two-day curriculum and training (online) to improve the knowledge and practical application of social listening amongst civil society actors as a tool for monitoring and analysis of social platforms. The choice of networks examined should be based on local relevance;

training concept to be inclusive of illustrating/discussing challenges which arise from disinformation spread by local, regional or global actors;

two-day online Training of Trainers (ToT) for local experts tasked to consult CSOs representing project target groups;

documentation of any training materials used (in English and Mongolian language);

mentoring (online) of editorial processes aimed at fostering collaboration between CSO workers and journalists on any aspect of the above;

analysis and publication of findings (in both Mongolian and English).

Apply by September 13, 2024