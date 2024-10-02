Call for the execution of a MIL roadshow in selected schools across the Republic of Moldova

Find all details and information on how to apply in the downloads section below.

The rampant flow of disinformation poses a key challenge to Moldova. It manipulates public opinion, erodes trust, and undermines fragile democratic progress. In the face of multiple crises stemming from the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the need for trustworthy information has become even more pronounced, especially in communities directly affected by these events. To contribute to a resilient democratic society in the Republic of Moldova with a safe information ecosystem, the "TRIMEDIA - Trustworthy Reporting, Impactful Media, Engaged Communities" project is aimed at increasing the capacities of media actors to produce, and of media consumers to access trustworthy quality reporting. The project adopts a multilayered approach to address these challenges by creating a series of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) comics for young media consumers, specifically middle and high school students.

DW Akademie will contract a qualified local organization to design and implement a nationwide roadshow aimed at promoting and distributing of the MIL comics. The roadshow will be tailored to the age and ethnic background of the students, with scenarios adapted accordingly. Furthermore, the local organization will develop a promotion campaign for the MIL roadshow, including a map with the places visited across Moldova, and will document it on social media. Additional storytelling will be created with the help of a branded bus bearing the insignia of the MIL comics, which will travel to 16 schools in rural and urban communities outside Chisinau. The project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with the Association of Independent Press (API) and is funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Apply by October 22, 2024.