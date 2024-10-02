Tunisia: Three offers for translation services, technical support and media coverage

DW Akademie, in the framework of the project "No Hate Speech" funded by the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union, intends to establish three short-term agreements.

The first is for technical support services for an online event set up with the required tools and equipment. The event is scheduled on November 14th, 2024, in Tunis.

The second agreement is for media coverage of the event. These include photography, videography, interview and video editing services.

The project is also seeking to engage a company/service provider for professional interpretation services. The assignment will take place online/onsite as needed between October and end of December 2024. The estimated working days will depend on the needs of the translation in different project activities.

Download the full terms of reference below.

The “No Hate Speech” project, funded by the German Foreign Office, is a component of the "Digital Innovations for Peace" initiative, funded by the European Union.