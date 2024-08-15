Project manager in Ethiopia with emphasis on media freedom and development in Africa

DW Akademie (DWA) is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development. As a strategic partner of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, DW Akademie carries out media development projects that strengthen the human right to freedom of opinion and promote free access to information.

DW Akademie is looking for a “Project Manager Ethiopia” to contribute to our work in the area of Media and Journalist Education (MJE) in the project 1) “Empowered Media - Informed Communities” (in cooperation with GIZ); additional MJE expertise may be required in the project; 2) “Media Freedom and Media Development in Africa” (financed by BMZ); and other projects in the Africa department if additional funding is acquired.

Scope of work

The PM Ethiopia will have the following duties and responsibilities:

Project 1) “Empowered Media - Informed Communities,” in cooperation with GIZ

Up to 50 days in total (current period foreseen - Jan 1st , 2025 – Jan 31, 2026) - Advisory role as media expert

Tasks

• Technical advice to DWA partner organization OMNI Ethiopia (focus on quality assurance)

• Support the selection process of CR for the training series (process led by DW Akademie´s cooperation partner OMNI Ethiopia)

• Quality assurance during curriculum development for trainings targeting Ethiopian Community Radios (in cooperation with DW Akademie Trainer). Training topics include basic journalistic skills, strategy and local governance

• Contribute to quality assurance during training delivery with focus on content and methodology (incl. field visits to selected trainings in the Ethiopian Regions) during 2 training series

• Contribute to DW Akademie technical reports and other documents if needed

• Support the DW Akademie liaisoning with media organisations, donors and partners to align Community Radio initiatives in Ethiopia

• Attend meetings with projects partners and donors (OMNI Ethiopia, Ethiopia Media Council and GIZ) – if required, and other meetings relevant for the project

Project 2) “Media freedom and media development in Africa”, financed by BMZ – on demand – days to be defined in the course of the project, if additional funding is acquired.

In this scenario, the contract is going to be extended up to a pre-defined amount of additional days per month / year

Possible tasks, if additional funding is available:

• Advisory role to develop acquisition strategies for DW Akademie in Ethiopia and other countries

• Contribute to the adjustment and use (e.g. disseminate calls for application) of DW Akademie regional approaches in Ethiopia, e.g. Artificial intelligence related products and services

• Trainer, co-trainer or moderator role in trainings, idea labs etc. in Africa DW Akademie

• Contribute to media landscape research and due diligence processes, such as Organizational Capacity Assessments (OCA)

• Attend selected meetings or events relevant for media development in Addis Ababa and the Region

Other duties and responsibilities beyond the ones mentioned above may be required during the contract duration.

Requirements and Qualifications

Mandatory

• University degree in journalism, communications, social science or related field

• Advanced (more than 5 years) journalistic work experience with Ethiopian media

• Well versed knowledge of the media landscape and civil society in Ethiopia

• Experience in cooperation with Ethiopian NGO actors in the media sector

• Proven skills (more than 5 years) in project management, incl.: strategic project design, quality assurance, monitoring and technical reporting)

• Experience with trainings and workshops (preparation, implementation and documentation)

• Fluency in Amharic and English

• Ability to work independently and to contribute to the project in a collaborative way

Desirable

• Work experience with international NGOs and other stakeholders

• First training experiences with Community Radios and other Ethiopian media

• Knowledge of the processes at DW Akademie, especially with regard to cooperation with project partners

• Methodological and practical experience with ideation, design processes and curriculum development

The PM Ethiopia will mostly work from home and needs to have access to reliable internet. It is required that the PM attends meetings with partners and media houses in Addis Abeba, regularly and on short notice.

DWA expects the candidate to be available to travel within Ethiopia, and - if needed - within the Africa region. Currently, the contract foresees 1 to 3 trips within Ethiopia, with up to 5 days each.

We ask all candidates for the submission of your non-binding financial offer, free of charge, which includes: address of recipient (Deutsche Welle Akademie, Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 3, 53113 Bonn, Germany), your name, your address, title of required service and duration, date of the offer, service provided, daily fee (incl. taxes) in currency (EUR) and your signature.

The daily fee includes transport, communication, and other work-related costs. No additional perdiems are paid in case of travel within the Ethiopian regions.

Additionally to your offer, please attach your CV and a motivation letter (maximum 1 page) to the email.

Kindly submit your offer to dw-akademie.ethiopia@dw.com latest by August 25, 2024.

As employees of Deutsche Welle, we identify with the values laid down in the Deutsche Welle Act. We are especially opposed to every form of discrimination, racism and antisemitism.