Terms of Reference: Media monitoring and visibility expert

DW Akademie is looking for a media monitoring and visibility expert, based in Lithuania or Latvia (up to 10 working days October-December 2024) to support our team.

Duties and Tasks : You support the team with monitoring media development and the current state of press freedom in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

You develop and contribute with communication materials for DW Akademie’s social media and newsletters.

You network with cooperation partners, stakeholders and other media development organizations. Find the complete call in the downloads section below. Apply by Sepbember 13, 2024.

