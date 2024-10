Call for applications: Research Consultant for final project evaluation in Kenya

Find all information in the Downloads section below.

DW Akademie invites qualified research consultants based in Kenya to apply for an opportunity to conduct a final evaluation of a media development project. This project, aimed at empowering media houses to provide reliable and relevant digital information to youth and women, requires an expert in qualitative and quantitative research methods.

Key deliverables include:

Development of research tools, questionnaire

Data collection and analysis

A comprehensive final expert report

Application deadline: October 27, 2024

Submit your CV, cover letter and relevant project experience to Nina Otte-Witte at: nina.otte-witte@dw.com.