Thailand: Project manager (f/m/d)

As part of our "Displacement and Dialogue Asia" project, we're looking for a Project Manager (f/m/d) based in Thailand for an assignment period of January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below.

The applicant will have the following duties and responsibilities:

Managing and overseeing the implementation of project activities, working with other project team members and partner organizations on project tracking, administration, monitoring and evaluation.

Planning and organizing DW Akademie’s project activities and business trips (incl. trainings, consultations, concept and management of sub-grants, events).

Identifying and supporting the selection of experts, consultants and trainers.

Networking with cooperation partners, stakeholders and other media development organizations.

Moderation and facilitation of workshops and other events.

Apply by November 20, 2024.