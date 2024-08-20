Apply now: Evaluation of media development projects in Eastern Europe

DW Akademie is conducting a new round of evaluations of our media development projects funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Projects will be evaluated in:

Georgia with South Caucasus and Moldova

Ukraine

Western Balkans

Interested and qualified persons are kindly requested to send in their proposals. Details and requirements can be downloaded below. Evaluation proposals should be submitted in electronic form only to Laura Moore (laura.moore@dw.com), cc’ing Andrea Gellert (andrea.gellert@dw.com) and Dennis Reineck (dennis.reineck@dw.com).

For the evaluation of the Western Balkans project, please send your application to Laura Moore (laura.moore@dw.com), cc’ing Andrea Gellert (andrea.gellert@dw.com) and Stefan Elsing (stefan.elsing@dw.com).

The Deadline for proposal submissions is September 15, 2024. Evaluation will start on November 1 2024, and the final report must be handed in by mid-April 2025.