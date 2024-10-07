 Call for Applications: Grant Manager for an EU-funded project | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 07.10.2024
Opportunities and Tenders

Call for Applications: Grant Manager for an EU-funded project

DW Akademie is looking for a Grant Manager to work on an EU-funded project for the period November 2024 to January 2027.

DW Akademie

Location: Nairobi, Kenya 

Position Type: approx. 70% on a freelance basis 

DW Akademie, in partnership with the consortium members Siasa Place and Code for Africa, has been commissioned with a project by the European Union addressing digital threats to democracy. The consortium is establishing a Lab with a specific emphasis on research and an incubation program tailored for civil society organizations. As a component of the incubation program, we are seeking a Grant Manager who will be responsible for general project coordination including the Financial Support to Third Party (FSTP) Program.

Application Deadline: 16 October 2024 

Call for Applications: Grant Manager | DW Akademie

