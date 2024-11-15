Applications for the International Media Studies master’s degree program are now being accepted

Applicants can apply now to join the next class of the International Media Studies master's degree program in Bonn, Germany.

The full-time, four-semester program offers an unparalleled mix of research, lectures and practical experience and prepares students for communications and media industry careers. The interdisciplinary program curriculum covers a multitude of topics, such as media and development, journalism, communication science and media management.

Since its launch in 2009, more than 290 students from 74 countries have successfully completed the master's program. As a joint project of the University of Bonn, the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and DW Akademie, the program offers an excellent learning environment for up to 30 students per year.

Admission requirements

Applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree or an equivalent and have at least one year of media experience after obtaining their first degree. They must also provide proof of advanced English language skills. Highly qualified candidates from developing and emerging countries can apply for a scholarship and will complete a fourth semester internship in their home countries.

For more information on the program, admission requirements and the online application procedure, visit our website.