Jordan’s population is overwhelmingly young, with more than half of Jordanians under the age of 24. Digital technologies and social media play a central role in Jordan – for better or worse. The trend toward polarization and radicalization is worsened by the spread of disinformation, which first became apparent during the pandemic and, more recently, since the Israel-Hamas war. Institutional media literacy education remains limited in Jordan - especially in regions far from the capital. Over three months, the bus from Jordan Media Institute and DW Akademie has already traveled across the country, including visiting universities. The project has informed more than 1,200 interested citizens about media literacy and its role in responsible internet use.