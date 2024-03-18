  1. Inhalt
DW Akademie | IdeaLab

DW Akademie Report 2023/24

Developing media. Strengthening human rights.  Go to article

pdf download

DW Akademie Report 2022/23

pdf download
GMF2021 | Speaker | Peter Limbourg

"If independent media work together, we can counter the flood of disinformation, propaganda and censorship"

Peter Limbourg, Director General, Deutsche Welle

Our vision: Media for a just and peaceful future

DW Akademie | World Press Freedom Day in Santiago de Chile

Together for media freedom: Political actors, non-governmental organizations and media professionals from around the world gathered in Santiago de Chile to celebrate World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2024. DW Akademie and partner organizations also contributed to the UNESCO conference with discussion panels and workshops. The topics included environmental journalism, countering disinformation in this super election year and the question of how media development organizations can ensure the economic survival of quality media. One maxim prevails – that the human right to freedom of expression and access to information can only be defended together.

Ukraine-Konflikt | Angriff auf TV-Turm

“The concept of freedom is at the core of our work”

In an interview, Carsten von Nahmen, Managing Director, and Natascha Schwanke, Director of Media Development, describe DW Akademie's activities amid global crises.

Our Work: Action with impact

Wars, conflicts and climate crisis: Information saves lives
DW Akademie Buddy-System

Afghan refugees have been living in northern Pakistan since the 1970s. There, refugees face restrictions and discrimination and often live in poverty. DW Akademie and the news agency Tribal News Network (TNN) are working together to train Afghan community reporters. Together with Pakistani professional journalists, they learn how to use constructive journalism to effectively report on Afghan refugees and the issues they face. They have since produced online and video reports about the refugee community, focusing on solidarity and resilience.

DW Akademie | MediaFit Training

Ukrainian media continues to develop two years into the invasion

Upon the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, DW Akademie looks back on the work local media have accomplished amid incredible adversity.

Viable media

Independent journalism needs sustainable business models and an effective editorial strategy. Yet other aspects also influence the economic success of media, such as legal and political framework conditions, technological innovations and the economies of networks. Media viability is crucial to ensuring that citizens trust independent media and have access to reliable information – especially in times of crisis. 

04.2015 DW Akademie Media Freedom Navigator Kamera kaputt

Hannah Arendt Initiative: A network to protect media workers

Journalists and media houses under threat receive support from civil society organizations.

"When you are in exile, you are not in a good psychological place. Writing is somehow difficult, but I still try. If I stop writing, I stop existing."

Participant of the Space for Freedom project, a part of the Hannah Arendt Initiative, aimed at supporting and training media professionals in exile

DW Akademie Frauen von UMA Radio führen Interviews am Titicacasee im Süden Perus

Nothing working? Try Colmena, a digital newsroom in your pocket

Together with 23 organizations from 13 countries, DW Akademie has developed an app to enable local media to reliably inform their communities – even in times of crisis.
Senegal Justin Arenstein Code for Africa beim Sustainability Exchange der IFC

Disinformation on the front lines: "War is not just bombs and tanks"

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shed new light on foreign disinformation campaigns in Africa. Justin Arenstein, founder of Code for Africa (CfA), sees coordinated spreading of disinformation before conflicts arise.
Hafen von Leticia, Kolumbien

Journalism to save the rainforest

Environmental conflicts are coming to a head in the countries of the Amazon basin. Illegal mining and deforestation are rapidly destroying local livelihoods with repercussions for the global climate.
Changing perspectives: A world in transition
[No title]

African filmmakers Akuol de Mabior (center left), Ike Nnaebue (center right) and their crews have a lot to celebrate. Films from Generation Africa, a project of DW Akademie and the South African organization STEPS, deal with the future of Africa’s youth, the pressing issues of migration as well as climate justice. DW Akademie works to train filmmakers from the Global South and supports them in producing and screening internationally competitive films and series. The project makes an important contribution to freedom of expression and acts as a driver for social change and dialogue.

Kakuma, Kenya | Media Development

"A Universe full of stories"

In Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp and Kalobeyei integrated settlement, residents are trained in producing audio content. Producing the program can be difficult especially for female community reporters.

Migration and the media

DW Akademie works to ensure that refugees and migrants can exercise their right to access information and freedom of expression while promoting dialogue with host societies. In Bangladesh, for example, we have been supporting Rohingya refugees and locals through our partner organizations since 2018. Working together, they produce a weekly radio show on how to better cope with everyday problems. In Latin America and the Caribbean, we encourage journalism that spotlights the challenges migrants face along dangerous routes to the US.

Poster | Netflix Serie Country Queen

"Country Queen": Groundbreaking Kenyan series premieres in Germany

The series is in many ways the first of its kind for the country and the region. Starting on June 15, you can watch the first season of the DW Akademie-supported series on Arte in Germany and France.
Journalistin Michelle Nogales

"Feminism actually means freedom" – How to make feminist journalism a success story

Michelle Nogales, co-founder of Bolivia’s first feminist online magazine, is reporting on women and the LGBTQ+ community. Nogales explains why feminist journalism shows "the people’s reality".

Women and religion: "For a long time, I thought I wasn’t leadership material"

Kommunikationsworkshop “Religion und Medien“ der DW Akademie

Women representatives from different religions met at DW Akademie for a special one-week communication workshop. Together they worked on messages to promote interfaith dialog.
  • Burkina Faso | Svenja Schulze in der deutschen Botschaft in Ouagadougou

    Developing media. Strengthening human rights.

    Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, meeting with DW Akademie partner FasoCheck in Burkina Faso in March 2024

    "Targeted disinformation endangers our democracies, our open societies and our mutual peace. [...] That's why we support local organizations that check facts, train journalists and teach media skills."

  • DW Akademie | Teilnehmerin des Women@Web Projekts der DW Akademie

    Developing media. Strengthening human rights.

    Lindsey Kukunda, Uganda, director of Not Your Body, one of DW Akademie's partner organizations within the Women@Web network in East Africa

    "Access to the internet is a universal human right, in the same way access to medicine, and education are. I would like women to understand that nothing should bar them from using the internet for their own development or from having their voices heard." The Women@Web project provides support and teaches women media skills to empower them to participate safely in the digital world.

  • Naima Hamdani, Radiomoderatorin bei Mères en Ligne

    Developing media. Strengthening human rights.

    Naïma Hamdani, Morocco, radio presenter Mères en ligne (Mothers on Air) by 100% Mamans

    "I now represent a large community of single mothers. Through radio, I can protect their rights and those of their children. I'm not afraid anymore and I'm not ashamed to be a single mother." The Moroccan non-governmental organization 100% Mamans, with the support of DW Akademie, trains single women to become journalists for its community radio station.

  • Hania Bitar Pyalara DW Akademie

    Developing media. Strengthening human rights.

    Hania Bitar, Palestinian Territories, director of PYALARA

    "The Digital Village is the place where your MIL knowledge gets tested, your reasoning horizons get expanded and your critical thinking abilities get challenged." With the support of DW Akademie, the non-governmental organization PYALARA is building a center for media and information literacy that uses state-of-the-art interactive technologies that are unique in the Middle East.

  • DW Akademie - Auszubildende während der Media Training 101 in Phnom Penh

    Developing media. Strengthening human rights.

    Duch Utdom, Cambodia, student at Paññasastra University and Campus Media Course participant organized by the Cambodian Center for Independent Media

    "Before the class, I didn't know whether to believe what I saw or heard on social media. Sometimes I would just read the title and share it without verification. I see now that this behavior has to change, because it affects both myself and society at large."

  • MIL-Trainer Nyamgerel M. der Faro Foundation, Mongolei

    Developing media. Strengthening human rights.

    Nyamgerel M., Mongolia, MIL trainer for Faro Foundation, a partner organization of DW Akademie

    "The concept of MIL has changed my life. We need to be more critical thinkers when we encounter false information."

  • Usbekistan | Alumni der Media School | Nazira Inoyatova

    Developing media. Strengthening human rights.

    Nazira Inoyatova, Uzbekistan, program director of Aytoradio, Media School Uzbekistan participant

    "I’m inspired!" The Media School Uzbekistan is a partnership between the Modern Journalism Development Center (MJDC) and DW Akademie.

  • IMS-Studentin Efemena Mapholomi, International Media Studies Masterstudium

    Developing media. Strengthening human rights.

    Efemena Mapholomi, Nigeria, master’s student in International Media Studies (IMS)

    "The IMS program is teaching me to become a media professional by enhancing my journalistic skills and widening my horizons internationally. It will help me in the pursuit of my dreams to make a difference in the lives of many, especially in Africa." IMS is a joint program from the Rhenish Friedrich Wilhelm University in Bonn, the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and DW Akademie


Informed and competent: Youth and media
DW Akademie | Jordan Media Institute

Jordan’s population is overwhelmingly young, with more than half of Jordanians under the age of 24. Digital technologies and social media play a central role in Jordan – for better or worse. The trend toward polarization and radicalization is worsened by the spread of disinformation, which first became apparent during the pandemic and, more recently, since the Israel-Hamas war. Institutional media literacy education remains limited in Jordan - especially in regions far from the capital. Over three months, the bus from Jordan Media Institute and DW Akademie has already traveled across the country, including visiting universities. The project has informed more than 1,200 interested citizens about media literacy and its role in responsible internet use.

DW Akademie | Brave New Media Forum 2023 in Belgrad

Young Media Network: Young media professionals advance youth media

In times of disinformation and hate speech on the web, Gen Z journalists from four countries in the Western Balkans are taking a stand. They work closely together as part of a regional youth media network.

Navigating the media: Competence as a compass

Media and information literacy (MIL) is the ability to access, analyze and critically reflect on media, as well as to create media content oneself. It is a prerequisite for citizens to exercise their rights to freedom of expression and access to information. Our innovative projects promote these rights and empower people to understand and use media responsibly. 

Ghana House of Grace School for the Deaf students

MIL for the hearing impaired: Pilot project reaches new students in Ghana

Through a program from DW Akademie’s partner Penplusbytes, students with hearing impairments are learning to think critically about the information they receive and share online.

Auftritt der Band ok.danke.tschüß

Learn German on the go and free of charge with "unicorn rock" and a telenovela

Whether you're just starting out or already advanced, the DW Learn German platform is aimed at learners at all levels.
Empowering media makers
DW Akademie | Desinformation und Faktenüberprüfung in Armenien

The Armenian word “hetq” means “to trace,” and that’s exactly what the journalists at the online news site Hetq do. With their fact-checks, they examine news reports and government public statements, for example. Hetq is one of 13 independent media outlets in Armenia that has worked closely with DW Akademie since 2021.

DW Akademie | Journalismus in Ghana

Rural journalism in Ghana: Speaking with and for communities

From climate crises to human interest stories, DW Akademie spoke to three rural journalists in northern Ghana about what it is like to represent the complex needs of their diverse audiences.

Journalism: Credible quality

DW Akademie supports media professionals in shaping the future of journalism with training and continuing education programs. We support schools for journalists because they play a leading role in the further development of the sector. They are drivers of innovation for journalism whose work benefits both the public and media companies.

Karte des MethodKit for Podcast der DW Akademie

Got an idea for a new podcast? Get start-up help from professionals

With MethodKit for Podcasts, DW Akademie supports podcasts worldwide from development to production.

Erster Auslandseinsatz Volojahrgang 2021-2022

DW Trainees broaden their horizons on assignment abroad

DW Trainees hail from different cultures and countries. They have joined the DW Akademie program to become the next generation of journalists.
DW Akademie| Media Loves Tech Preisverleihung

MEDIA LOVES TECH: Yaluna is the winner of the 2023 competition for Tunisian media tech start-ups

Like four other projects, the positive web magazine Yaluna benefitted from DW Akademie’s media incubation program throughout its development. The ceremony in Tunis presented the most recent disruptive Tunisian projects.

Our numbers: We set the standards

DW Akademie | Medienentwicklung Georgien

Close cooperation with local partner organizations in nearly 70 developing and emerging countries is our strength. To enable us to work even more closely together, we are continuously opening or expanding DW Akademie's field and regional offices. For example, a new regional office was opened in Mexico in 2023. Our 16 field offices complement our ten regional offices to form a global network of media development experts. Our decentralized organizational structure guarantees that we are where we are needed most.

68

emerging economies and developing countries where we have projects (as of April 2024)

84

DW Akademie projects in 2023

365

people around the world whom we employ on a full or part-time basis (as of May 2024)  

187

partner organizations around the world with which we work closely 

40.7 million euros

in project funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Federal Foreign Office, the European Union and other donors (2023 budget)  

3.3 million euros

in funding from the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, for work we do on behalf of Deutsche Welle (2023 budget)