MEDIA LOVES TECH: Yaluna is the winner of the 2023 competition for Tunisian media tech start-ups

Once again, the teams of the 2023 cohort of DW Akademie’s media incubation program had face a demanding journey of development stages and objectives reach their potential. The approach made it possible to measure the commitment, robustness and talent of the teams involved.

This year, five teams completed the incubation process are now part of the growing MEDIA LOVES TECH family. Although only one could claim the top prize at the ceremony on December 8th in Tunis, all teams were able to develop their projects in depth. Each project shows strong potential for the future.

Yaluna wins grand prize in 2023

Aziz Chaibi, co-founder of Yaluna. The online magazine aims to inspire young people in Tunisia

Winner of the program’s grand prize, the online magazine Yaluna presents itself as a media organization that relies on solutions journalism to “help young people stay informed and inspired.” Very active on social media, Yaluna addresses a wide range of subjects, including environment and health, from a constructive and enlightening approach.

Paul Schütte, DW Akademie’s program manager for MEDIA LOVES TECH congratulated the entire Yaluna team: "While the global trend is towards distrust and disinterest in the media and information, Yaluna is the attempts a positive approach to news, to show what works, what drives people, what inspires. Like everywhere else, Tunisia can only benefit from such a project. Furthermore, there is an educational dimension to which we are very attached: transmitting knowledge and helping to understand the keys to information are essential for developing an informed opinion."

The grand prize should help Yaluna to structure itself further, and develop both the quality of its editorial offering as well as its business model.

The MEDIA LOVES TECH family is growing

The other teams in the 2023 cohort

Arkam – public data collection platform

Banet– online media dedicated to women's issues

Deep Confessions Podcast – mental health podcast

Verex – AI-powered information verification tool

Media incubation at the heart of a new initiative

MEDIA LOVES TECH: DW Akademie's incubation program for media tech start-ups

Since 2023, MEDIA LOVES TECH has been a component of the SMART MEDIA ACCELERATOR, the new initiative of DW Akademie to identify, support and strengthen media, media start-ups and media in the prototyping phase, with the goal to professional journalism quality, in Tunisia.

In addition to the incubation program, the SMART MEDIA ACCELERATOR offers support from established media in a related project MEDIA PARCOURS, which provides online resources for independent learning and networking opportunities. Thus, DW Akademie commits more than ever to its support for a new generation of media working for quality journalism in the region.

SMART MEDIA ACCELERATOR is part of the "We’re talking about it! Tunisia 360°" project financed by the European Union and co-financed by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The MEDIA LOVES TECH program is run by DW Akademie, Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalistic training and knowledge transfer. The project is developed in cooperation with Al Khatt, a Tunisian NGO working for freedom of the press and expression. The organization aims to be a laboratory of ideas on the future of journalism in the digital age.