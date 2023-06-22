DW Trainees broaden their horizons on assignment abroad

The budding journalists of the 2023/24 trainee cohort come from seven nations to work with DW. Over 18 months of practical seminars and editorial assignments, the trainees have learned the journalistic skills necessary to produce television, online and radio news. Beyond working in both Bonn and Berlin, a two-month assignment in one of DW's foreign studios is mandatory. In addition, trainees have the choice of a month-long elective assignment, which can be at the ARD studio in Madrid or at the UN in Jamaica. The main goal of the program is for trainees to understand what makes DW's correspondent work so remarkable and to experience how colleagues from other media companies work.

And after the traineeship? Almost all of them stay with DW – as editors, reporters or correspondents.