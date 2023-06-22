Journalism to save the rainforest

Colombia is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for environmental activists. Those who resist environmental destruction are often threatened or even murdered. Media workers are also targeted by violent groups. As a result, there are hardly any local media outlets that report on environmental degradation and human rights violations. Furthermore, the major national media outlets often face conflicts of interest, as they are owned by conglomerates that also pursue economic interests in areas such as mining.

Together with its partner organizations from Colombia (Agenda Propia), Peru (Servindi) and Ecuador (Corape), DW Akademie promotes an alliance between media, academia and civil society to encourage a public dialogue on environmental conflicts. Indigenous communities are both involved and consulted while advanced training in environmental journalism ensures a high quality of reporting. Local knowledge and journalistic expertise thus complement each other, making local conflicts visible at the national level and motivating political decision-makers to take action for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest.