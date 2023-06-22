Got an idea for a new podcast? Get start-up help from professionals

Together with the Swedish organization MethodKit and 20 global podcast experts, DW Akademie developed a set of 61 cards, each highlighting a crucial aspect of podcast development. The kit stimulates discussion and helps with concept development as well as considering production details. As a training tool, it is aimed at trainers working with media professionals on new audio formats but it can also be used independently.

DW Akademie has also developed various training modules that have already been implemented in various African countries, Cambodia and Ukraine. The podcast kit can be used online and offline and is available in English, Kiswahili, Amharic, Burmese, Oromo, Arabic, Chichewa, French, Mooré, Spanish, Ukrainian, Khmer and German, among others. Digital kits are available for free here.