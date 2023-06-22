 Got an idea for a new podcast? Get start-up help from professionals | Who we are | DW | 22.06.2023

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Who we are

Got an idea for a new podcast? Get start-up help from professionals

With MethodKit for Podcasts, DW Akademie supports podcasts worldwide from development to production.

Karte des MethodKit for Podcast der DW Akademie

Together with the Swedish organization MethodKit and 20 global podcast experts, DW Akademie developed a set of 61 cards, each highlighting a crucial aspect of podcast development. The kit stimulates discussion and helps with concept development as well as considering production details. As a training tool, it is aimed at trainers working with media professionals on new audio formats but it can also be used independently. 

DW Akademie has also developed various training modules that have already been implemented in various African countries, Cambodia and Ukraine. The podcast kit can be used online and offline and is available in English, Kiswahili, Amharic, Burmese, Oromo, Arabic, Chichewa, French, Mooré, Spanish, Ukrainian, Khmer and German, among others. Digital kits are available for free here