Nothing working? Try Colmena, a digital newsroom in your pocket

Colmena – which means beehive in Spanish – is a digital toolbox for community radio and local media outlets. DW Akademie and its Mexican partner organization REDES A.C. have been providing the software free of charge since April 2022.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Strong together: Pod´Da-lhe, Brazil The Brazilian collective Jovem Tapajônico’s podcast initiative Pod’Da-lhe focuses on rainforest preservation. They use Colmena’s audio recording tool for interviews with women and indigenous youth so that the river communities can reflect on their societies. At the same time, the content can be shared with other community media in the blink of an eye.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Investigative, diverse, feminist: Muy Waso, Bolivia Muy Waso is the first online magazine of its kind in Bolivia, reaching a broad audience across borders with its reports and podcasts. Colmena combines the necessary steps to do this: pulling articles together, recording audio and processing as a team. This also enables broad participation and diversity in the production process. For co-founder Michelle Nogales, this is "journalism’s future."

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app A voice for everyone: La Voix du Paysan, Burkina Faso The community radio La Voix du Paysan is more than just "a voice for farmers." It's a central gathering place for regional information. The program centers on what is important to the rural population. Colmena enables expanding the range of topics even more: the station uses the app for exchanging material and mutual production with its partner station Radio Vénégré.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Programs for young and old: Radio Vénégré, Burkina Faso In Burkina Faso, even the village chief (seated) has become a radio producer. "We all work on the shows at Radio Vénégré," says program director Awa Ouedraogo. Editing has been too complicated, she says, so developing an editing program for cell phones was really important. With Colmena, she can now share interview excerpts more effectively via the mobile Internet.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Against forgetting: Unión de Mujeres Aymaras del Abya Yala (UMA), Peru "We want to preserve our language," says Yeny Paucar. The women living in the Aymara community have been learning how to use new communication technology for 34 years so as to share their culture far and wide. Radio plays an important role. Paucar and her colleagues use Colmena to record their stories in their language, editing and sharing the content using a simple cellphone.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Church radio for everyone: Radio Amani, Kenya The Catholic community radio station Radio Amani wants to be there for everyone in Nakuru County, and also to mirror its diversity. The opinions voiced in the programming are just as diverse as the music. As part of the Colmena network, the radio producers can access a databank of license free music which is implemented and managed by the users.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Radio like a bouquet: Pwani FM, Kenya Pwani FM has it all: from youth radio to classic news programming to live Bango music shows. The diversity is limitless, not unlike Colmena’s features, which the team use for production and communication. With easy use in the Kiswahili language, the moderators Ken1GB and Gates Mgenge are able to finalize things quickly.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Local language on the World Wide Web: Radio Ada, Ghana Every day, Olivia Serwa Waree from Radio Ada in Ghana translates international news to the local language, Dangme. "I especially want to meet the needs of women from the communities," she says. She uses the Colmena toolbox to put content on social media platforms.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Always on site and close to the people: Radio Nefzawa, Tunisia Radio Nefzawa broadcasts out of Kebili, a remote region in Tunisia, and is also experimenting with video formats. The demand for independent information is big. In order to collaborate with community reporters, they use Colmena. The automatic upload via the cloud server makes it easy to share their stories from the rural outskirts directly with the station.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Open to the world and new channels: Radio Sayaxché, Guatemala The local station Radio Sayaxché is very interested in exchanging programs with community media from other regions and countries and trying out new formats on different channels. Colmena enables the radio's staff to broadcast content independently, as well as to share that with team members and to work more easily together – and this despite weak internet connections in the Amazon region.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Impulses within and outward: Radio Rahma, Kenya Radio Rahma broadcasts live out of Mombasa and provides the region with current podcasts. Colmena supports the team in its work, allowing them to exchange knowledge and ideas, and not just internally, but rather with other radio stations, too. Colmena increases the possibilities for the station to connect within and outside the region, and the digital cooperation leads to new impulses.

A glance in the beehive: How community media in Latin America and Africa work with the Colmena app Unheard stories: Podpreta, Brazil In northern Brazil, Rejane and her colleagues Quezia, Lica and Janna record podcasts. As Podpreta, they use Colmena as a production tool. It helps them to better coordinate and to be able to work virtually. With the audio recording tool, they give a voice to Black women in the Amazon region and report on their little known realities of life.



With Colmena, local media contributors can produce on the go: from recording and editing to file sharing and publishing. All features enable collaboration just like in a real newsroom! The app is developed for a wide range of devices, works offline, is secure, is open-source and is already offered in six languages (Arabic, English, French, Kiswahili, Portuguese and Spanish). If required, the menus, manuals and explanatory videos can also be quickly translated into other languages. Being open source means that anyone who wants to can contribute to its further development. Colmena is now also being tested in Ukraine.

Radio Ada in Ghana, which broadcasts in the local language Dangme, was also involved in the development of Colmena

Initiatives for crisis-proof media

As the pandemic has shown, strong and independent media are key to overcoming any crisis. Now the war in Ukraine is exacerbating the already precarious situation in the region and is having an effect as far as the Global South. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and DW Akademie have responded to this with two Global Crisis Initiatives. Journalistic skills, economic viability, good crisis communication and media-competent audiences are critical for local media and civil society to ensure people can make informed decisions in crises.