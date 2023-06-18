D ear Reader,

Political conflicts in countries around the world are presenting major challenges to both media professionals and consumers.

Russia’s military attack on Ukraine in February 2022 has been accompanied by a fierce Kremlin disinformation campaign directed primarily against Europe and North America but also reaching Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Violent conflicts have been occurring on the streets since the military coup in Myanmar

Authoritarian states are on the rise worldwide, with Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Myanmar as just a few examples. As a result, the work of journalists throughout the world has become even more important. Yet it is also more dangerous because authoritarian regimes oppose a free press.

However, if independent media work together, we can counter the flood of disinformation, propaganda and censorship. Independent journalism, after all, is the most effective way to do this.

In her keynote speech at our Global Media Forum 2022 in Bonn, Germany, the Filipino journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Maria Ressa, said, “Without facts you can’t have truth, and without truth you can’t have trust.” People throughout the world trust DW's fact-based journalism. With 291 million global user contacts per week, the demand for our work remains, despite being blocked in several countries in 2022. We provide balanced and verified multimedia content in 32 languages and engage in a constructive dialogue with our audience.

DW Akademie is Germany's leading media development organization. With our projects, we stay committed to freedom of the media and freedom of expression in over 70 developing countries and emerging economies around the world.

At DW, employees from more than 60 nations pursue a common goal: to enable people worldwide to make informed and independent decisions.

Peter Limbourg

Director General, Deutsche Welle