  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
DW Akademie/Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast

The Media Viability Podcast

Media professionals from around the world share experiences in developing innovative and sustainable business models.

 

Media around the globe face an existential struggle. How can they deliver their audiences fact-based news while staying financially afloat? How can they make sure they are viable and resilient enough to weather even times of crisis? 

The many challenges they face include increasing restrictions on press freedom and freedom of expression, as well as authoritarian political regimes, increasing disinformation campaigns and eroding public trust. In addition, many news organizations have been affected by the pandemic, natural disasters, cyberattacks, violent conflicts or even war.

Host Janelle Dumalaon speaks with media managers, founders and journalists from around the world to find out their funding models, success strategies and what they had learned from mistakes.

Season 2

How to survive and thrive as a journalistic podcast project

The CEO of PumaPodcast talks about how to afloat with quality journalism in the highly competitive podcasting market.

More audios

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive as a journalistic podcast project

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive by embracing AI

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive reporting from the front lines

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive with a systemic focus on youth

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive during information warfare

Episode transcripts, season two

Carl Javier of PumaPodcast, Philippines: How to survive and thrive as a journalistic podcast project | The Media Viability Podcast S02E06 transcript

In this episode, the CEO of PumaPodcast talks about the struggle to stay afloat with quality journalism in the Philippines' highly competitive podcasting market. 

Zenzele Ndebele of CITE Zimbabwe: How to survive and thrive by embracing AI | The Media Viability Podcast S02E05 transcript

"The best way to predict the future is to create it," says Zenzele Ndebele. In this episode, the founder of CITE Zimbabwe talks about how to stay afloat while focusing on local communities while embracing generative AI. 

Viktor Pichuhin of Nakypilo, Ukraine: How to survive and thrive reporting from the front lines | The Media Viability Podcast S02E04 transcript

The Ukrainian journalists behind Nakypilo have been reporting from the front lines in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Nakypilo’s Development Director Viktor Pichuhin talks about how the team does it. 

Michelle Nogales of Muy Waso, Bolivia: How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet | The Media Viability Podcast S02E03 transcript

Our 2024 Women’s Month episode of "Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast" couldn’t feature a more suitable guest: Michelle Nogales is the CEO of Muy Waso, Bolivia’s first feminist online magazine. 

Abaas Mpindi of MCI Uganda: How to survive and thrive as a media NGO with a systemic focus on youth | The Media Viability Podcast S02E02 transcript

Our second guest of 2024 is Abaas Mpindi, CEO of MCI Uganda. The youth-driven NGO prides itself in training the next generation of journalists – while also running a solutions journalism newsroom. 

​​​​​​​Sherry Lee of The Reporter, Taiwan: How to survive and thrive during information warfare | The Media Viability Podcast S02E01 transcript

"Survive and Thrive" is back for a second season. Our first guest in 2024 is Sherry Lee, COO of The Reporter in Taiwan. Read the episode transcript here. 

Media viability podcast: Links and recommendations that can help your media outlet survive and thrive

We’re wrapping up season one of "Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast" with a look back at the excellent guests we had this year, and a collection of links and recommendations that you might find helpful. 

Season 1

How to survive and thrive in environmental journalism

For the eighth episode of "Survive and Thrive", our guest is Isabela Ponce, co-founder of GK.city from Ecuador.

More audios

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive in environmental journalism

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive by amplifying marginalized voices

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive by stirring social debate

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive by getting to know one’s audience

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet | EP 04

DW Akademie - Survive and Thrive

How to survive and thrive in wartime | EP 03

Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast by DW Akademie

How to survive and thrive in disputed territories | EP 02

DW Akademie - Survive and Thrive

How to survive and thrive in exile | EP 01

Episode transcripts, season one

Isabela Ponce of GK.city, Ecuador: How to survive and thrive with a focus on environmental journalism | The Media Viability Podcast E08 Transcript

For the eighth episode of "Survive and Thrive," our guest is Isabela Ponce, co-founder and editorial director of GK.city from Ecuador. Read the episode transcript here. 

Said Nazir of TNN, Pakistan: How to survive and thrive by amplifying marginalized voices | The Media Viability Podcast Episode 07 Transcript

For the seventh episode of "Survive and Thrive," our guest is Said Nazir, founder and director of the Tribal News Network. It serves audiences that have very limited media access. Read the episode transcript here. 

Diogo Cardoso, Divergente: How to survive and thrive by taking journalism out of the newsroom | The Media Viability Podcast Episode 06 Transcript

For the sixth episode of "Survive and Thrive", our guest is Diogo Cardoso. He is a journalist and director of Divergente from Portugal, an award-winning, long-form online media outlet. Read the episode transcript here. 

Imani Henrick of Kings FM, Tanzania: How to survive and thrive by getting to know one’s audience | The Media Viability Podcast Episode 05 Transcript

For the fifth episode of "Survive and Thrive", our guest is Imani Henrick. She is the station manager of Kings FM, a commercial radio station in the highlands of southern Tanzania. Read the episode transcript here. 

Laura Aguirre: How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet in El Salvador | The Media Viability Podcast Episode 04 Transcript

For the fourth episode of "Survive and Thrive", we spoke to Laura Aguirre. She is a co-founder and the director of Alharaca, a feminist media outlet from El Salvador. Read the episode transcript here. 

Andrii Dikhtiarenko | Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast E03 Transcript

For the third episode of "Survive and Thrive", we spoke to Andrii Dikhtiarenko, Ukrainian journalist, media expert and owner of Realnaya Gazeta, which focuses on the situation of the occupied Donbas region of Ukraine.  

Salam Omer | Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast E02 Transcript

For the second episode of "Survive and Thrive", we spoke to Salam Omer, former editor-in-chief and now advisor to the Iraqi independent media organization KirkukNow. 

Iryna Vidanava | Survive and Thrive: The Media Viability Podcast E01 Transcript

For the first episode of "Survive and Thrive", we spoke to Iryna Vidanava. She's the founder and CEO of CityDog, a Belarusian online magazine originally based in Minsk but now operating from exile. 