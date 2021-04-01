Women and Media

Voices for Change

"In many parts of the world, women are still excluded from getting an education, from taking part in society and from exercising their right to freedom of expression solely because of their gender. We are working for a world where women and girls have equal access to information and where they can freely express their opinions online and offline without being afraid.

Every perspective, every voice, every woman counts, whether they are journalists, activists, filmmakers or media users. For us, empowering women worldwide is what drives social development."

Natascha Schwanke, Director of Media Development, DW Akademie