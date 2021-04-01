  1. Inhalt
DW Akademie Women and Media Header Banner
DW Akademie story on Areena Omar l CEO

In Yemen, this woman CEO fights against hate speech

As the CEO of Media Sac, a Yemeni nonprofit and DW Akademie partner in Yemen, Areena Omar works with journalists to shine a light on hate speech and misogyny  Go to article

DW MA-Bild Natascha Schwanke

Women and Media

Voices for Change

"In many parts of the world, women are still excluded from getting an education, from taking part in society and from exercising their right to freedom of expression solely because of their gender. We are working for a world where women and girls have equal access to information and where they can freely express their opinions online and offline without being afraid.

Every perspective, every voice, every woman counts, whether they are journalists, activists, filmmakers or media users. For us, empowering women worldwide is what drives social development."

Natascha Schwanke, Director of Media Development, DW Akademie

From our projects

In Kenya, DW Akademie partners respond to their country’s recent femicides

Kenia I Protest für ein Ende der Femizide in Nairobi

A recent wave of targeted violence against women, dozens resulting in death, prompts women working in DW Akademie projects in Kenya to call for more awareness and change. 

Sudanese women journalists must keep safe when reporting in exile on their country’s civil war

DW Akademie | Initiative Frauenblicke

A new DW Akademie project brings together Sudanese women journalists and editors who are covering their country’s civil war. Their own safety and the safety of their colleagues on the front lines are paramount concerns. 

As war rages, one Yemeni woman reports on everyday hardship, resilience and justice

Frauenblicke Jemen | Abeer Abdullah

Despite few options for Yemeni women, Abeer Abdullah has forged a career in journalism centered on both devastation and everyday survival 

For Iraqi journalists, covering their country's economy is both challenging and critical

Irak | Business Journalists 4 Change | Zyran Mohamed

Business Journalists 4Change in Iraq aims to help journalists better understand and explain their country's economic challenges and reforms 

"Feminism actually means freedom" – How to make feminist journalism a success story

Journalistin Michelle Nogales

Michelle Nogales, co-founder of Bolivia’s first feminist online magazine, is reporting on women and the LGBTQ+ community. Nogales explains why feminist journalism shows "the people’s reality". 

Single mothers in Morocco: "I'll become a technician myself!"

DW Akademie in Marokko

Single mothers in Morocco are still stigmatized and marginalized, and since the pandemic many have lost their jobs. But at the NGO "100% Mamans" women are training as radio technicians and looking to a better future. 

Changing the narrative: Latin American women use constructive journalism to shape their stories

Illustration Project Cambia La Historia from DW Akademie Latin America

The collaborative "Cambia la Historia" project brings together female journalists to address the visibility of structural violence against women through constructive journalism. Meet the participants!  

Colmena: open-source software for community radio production

The Remando radio team, in the Ecuadorian Amazon region, shares their experience using the free software Colmena.

  • DW Akademie | Young Feminism | Collage

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    What does feminism mean to you?

    Which topics really matter to Generation X und young Millenials? Seven women and a man, participants of a project by DW Akademie and Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, explain what feminism means to them.

  • DW Akademie | Projekt Young Feminism | Esha Aurora

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    Esha Aurora, Journalist, Assistant News Editor at the Dhaka Tribune

    “For me feminism is centered around the fundamental principles of equal rights. Everyone should have equal access to all opportunities, including educational, economic, political, and personal ones. Feminism is intersectional. We have to recognize the nuances of discrimination and fight the root causes of deeply embedded patriarchal value systems.”

  • DW Akademie Projekt Young Feminism - Ashfika Rahman

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    Ashfika Rahman, Visual Artist

    Ashfika is a faculty member at the Pathshala South Asian Media Institute in Dhaka. “For me feminism is not just about the equality of women and men. It’s a movement that fights to end sexist oppression and exploitation without neglecting other forms of oppression such as racism and imperialism. They are all interrelated through webs of oppression.”

  • DW Akademie | Projekt Young Feminism | Syeda Samara Mortada

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    Syeda Samara Mortada, Feminist Activist

    Samara is the Regional Movement Builder at SheDecides Asia and has been a core organizer of the RageAgainstRape movement in Bangladesh. “To be a feminist is to stand up and speak out about all kind of prejudices and marginalization that exist in society, and to accept all kinds of diversities. I’m a feminist because I know no other way to be.”

  • DW Akademie | Projekt Young Feminism | Tasaffy

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    Tasaffy Hossain, Development Professional

    Tasaffy has worked on issues such as agriculture, education, gender empowerment and equality. “I’ve been a feminist all my life. I grew up in an untypical urban Bengali family and felt the gendering in society from an early age, even if there weren't words to explain it. I want to encourage others to start noticing these issues and to challenge them for a better, more equal future for all.”

  • DW Akademie | Projekt Young Feminism | Arifur Rahman

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    Arifur Rahman, Independent Filmmaker

    Arifur became interested in filmmaking while studying anthropology at Jahangirnagar University. His projects have been featured at various film festivals, including the ones in Berlin, Venice, Busan, Seattle, Locarno, Singapore and Shanghai. “I want to discuss the idea of feminism in my films because I believe that film is a strong medium that can impact people’s lives and leave a positive mark.”

  • DW Akademie Projekt Young Feminism - Mohsina Akhter

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    Mohsina Akhter, Independent theatre practitioner

    Mohsina designs, directs, acts and teaches at Dhaka University. “Feminism for me is a social movement that unmasks how physical/sexual bias incapacitates women in everyday life. As a woman in a patriarchal society, I am always at risk of violence. Feminism is the inspiration that lifts my spirit on days when all seems lost and makes me believe that we shall overcome!”

  • DW Akademie | Young Feminism | Tasnuva Ahmed

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    Tasnuva Ahmed, Marketing Professional

    Tasnuva managed ColoursFM, the only feminist radio in Bangladesh as its Head of Operations until 2020. She now has her own ventures in the IT and media sectors and promotes gender equality and rights. “Feminism to me means getting equal opportunities. There shouldn’t be discrimination or gender stereotyping when trying to pursue one’s dreams or achieve goals.”

  • DW Akademie | Young Feminism | Musharrat Sharmee Hossain

    Fighting discrimination, supporting equality: Young feminism in Bangladesh

    Musharrat Sharmee Hossain, Musician, Lecturer, Social Justice Activist

    Sharmee co-created Mango Meter, the world's first feminist rating app that judges the representation of women in films. She teaches at North South University. “Feminism gives me the audacity to question the wrongs and initiate dialogues for social change. I owe it to my foremothers who put me where I am today. I want to tell their unheard stories with the sincerity they deserve.”

    Author: Priya Esselborn, Nina Molter


Publications
DW Akademie study | A feminist take on media development

A feminist take on international media development

A new DW Akademie study examines how media development projects empower women and marginalized groups, thus laying the ground for further engagement.
Mock-up der DWA-Broschüre

Media reporting on online violence against women in East Africa harms victims

A new study highlights harmful media reporting on online violence against women in East Africa. It recommends advocacy and training for sensitive and responsible reporting.

Women-led media on our podcast

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet

Our guest in Women’s Month 2024 is Michelle Nogales is the CEO of Muy Waso, Bolivia’s first feminist online magazine.

More audios

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet

How to survive and thrive as a feminist media outlet | EP 04

How to survive and thrive by getting to know one’s audience

DW Akademie - Survive and Thrive

How to survive and thrive in exile | EP 01

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Gender policies: Men and women on a level playing field

    Sky FM and Radio Lake Victoria are the first radio stations in Kenya to commit to offering equal opportunities to men and women in their programming. "If you include both sexes, you get the best content," says Sky FM presenter Irene Olwande (left). "We all benefit from cooperating on a level playing field," says Sky FM newsreader Collins Dudi (center).

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Good working conditions: A work/family balance

    Irene Olwande (left) has to arrive on time for her broadcasts. As a mother, this can sometimes be a challenge. "Children can be demanding. Sometimes they did not sleep well or you have to go to the doctor with them or they have an important appointment at school," says Olwande. Given the flexible working hours, Irene can now swap her shifts with colleagues. Of course this also goes for fathers.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Working Mum: Childbirth no longer a career risk

    In Kenya, looking after small children is mostly a woman's responsibility, usually mothers or close female relatives. This can be a problem for well-educated women wanting to work outside the home. The new gender policies offer maternity leave and also parental leave for fathers. "I am very happy that I can look after my child without jeopardizing my job," says Irene Olwande.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    "Youngest employee of the month": Bringing baby to work

    Journalist Irene Olwande is allowed to bring her baby to the station when she has no other option. "Of course this is a challenge but it is definitely better than not having my child looked after," she says. Irene's colleagues and her boss understand the challenges of being a young mother. There is even a mother-child room for breastfeeding.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    It's all in the mix: Promoting male and female perspectives

    The broadcasters’ gender policies have also led to gender equal recruitment and training policies as well as equal pay for women and men. "The mix in the team makes the work exciting. We have different perspectives but we come together for great results," says Olwande.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Climbing the career ladder: Jael Lieta, broadcasting manager Sky FM

    DW Akademie is working with 13 radio stations in Kenya to implement gender policies. Jael Lieta is the only female station manager. "As a woman you often have it twice as hard in a leadership position. But every effort is all the more rewarding when, in the end, your work gets results and you are recognized for this," says Lieta. She is also a successful trainer and mentor.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    After hours: Safety for the team extends outside the workplace

    Zero-tolerance for sexual assault or harassment in the workplace is also a part of the gender policies. The employers must commit to ensuring the safety of their employees, especially for those working the late shift. "We walk home together after work. Moving in a group offers us security," says Beryl Ouma, an accountant at Sky FM.

  • DW Akademie Sky FM (DW/B. Ondari)

    Good teamwork: How radio stations in Kenya are implementing gender equality

    Pioneering gender equality: More broadcasters committing to gender policies

    With the support of DW Akademie, Sky FM and Radio Lake Victoria have not only developed gender policies but also publicly adopted them. Three more radio stations in Kenya followed their example. These stations have realized that they need women to make good programs and they can only get them if women have the same rights and career opportunities as their male counterparts.

    Author: Ole Tangen Jr, Jutta vom Hofe