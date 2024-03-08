In Kenya, DW Akademie partners respond to their country’s recent femicides

DW Akademie has worked with several partner organizations in East Africa on women’s advocacy issues, including on how women can use technology safely and effectively. One project, women@web, has helped East African women learn about digital literacy, hate speech and recognizing online harassment. Other project work has addressed how prejudice and stereotypes are reflected in or fueled by the media.

We asked at two DW Akademie partner organizations about the recent wave of violence in Kenya, with more than 500 cases reported between 2019 and 2024 – including 31 in January alone – and what can be done to help both women and men in the region.

Cherie Oyier, the women’s digital rights officer at the Kenya ICT Action Network, or KICTANet, a think tank that advocates for internet reform, and Sharon Kechula, executive director with the Association of Media Women in Kenya, say that both inclusion of men – and specifically, boys – and supporting women who have been victims of gender-specific violence are necessary approaches.

Engage boys and men in changing harmful norms and patriarchy

"We need to include men in these campaigns because the seeds of misogynistic ideals are sown early," said Oyier. "If we don't address this now, we risk a bigger problem as these individuals grow up, solidifying these harmful beliefs."

Cherie Oyier is the digital rights officer at the Kenya ICT Action Network, or KICTANet, a think tank that advocates for internet reform.

This reflects studies showing that femicide often doesn’t occur spontaneously but after a period of escalating violence. According to data from Africa Data Hub collected over the last eight years, 75 percent of female homicide victims were killed by people close to them, such as family or partners, with husbands or boyfriends topping the list.

Victims and survivors should receive mental health support

Sharon Kechula points to deeply entrenched cultural norms and patriarchy in Kenya.

Sharon Kechula, executive director with the Association of Media Women in Kenya, or AMWIK, says patriarchy in her country is deep-rooted and preventing femicide requires collaboration.

"Gender inequality is fueled by deep-rooted patriarchy, with certain cultures favoring male superiority," she explained. "Women, especially in some households, are relegated to traditional roles, amplifying the cycle of violence. Preventing femicide requires collaboration, both strengthening mental health services, intergenerational dialogues, and ensuring laws are not just written but implemented."

Likewise, women who have been targeted, said Oyier, should ideally be compensated by receiving mental health support.

"Victims should receive compensation not only as a penalty for perpetrators but also for psychosocial support," she said. "Creating budget allocations for mental health services ensures a holistic approach within the legal framework."

Addressing these challenges, both Oyier and Kechula are hopeful.

"It's a journey, but with intentional initiatives and collective responsibility," said Oyier, "we can aspire to a future where both women and men find safety."

In Kenya, DW Akademie works with local partners to combat hate speech, promote accurate and independent reporting, and help make media house financially sustainable. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) supports these projects in Kenya.