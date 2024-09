Lebanon’s entrepreneurial landscape is slowly beginning to blossom. Lebanon is home to the second biggest start-up scene in the region, despite the fact that access to the Internet remains costly and Internet speed is still slow due to a lack of fibre connections. Social media has proven to be a powerful engagement tool for Lebanese people to debate political and social issues and to pressure the government. More and more media companies are betting on the expansion of digital media but the government’s strategy remains unclear. A lack of legislation to protect freedom of expression online and a spike in related arrests means digital rights are suffering. But a new law for freedom of expression online might soon be on the way.