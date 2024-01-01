  1. Inhalt
#speakup barometer | method

What is our goal?

Discussions on digital inclusion in Africa often highlight the lack of Internet access as the main barrier to participation. But access alone is not the answer. People need more than an Internet connection to fully take advantage of the opportunities provided by the web. Digital literacy, digital rights and press freedom, as well as the capacity to use technology in innovative ways are other influencing factors. The #speakup barometer assesses the drivers and barriers for digital participation worldwide on a country basis.

 

What is our approach?

We developed a digital participation model and defined more than 100 attributes in five clusters which form the basis of our research.
The five clusters are: Access, Digital Rights, Media and Journalism, Innovation and Society. Scroll through our method overview to have a look at our model, research questions and attributes.
 

    Five clusters of digital participation

    Access

    Internet access is the foundation for people to participate in the digital world. A country’s network infrastructure, the market of Internet service providers (ISP) and bandwidth quality are some of the indicators that determine Internet access. Solutions for more access include government investments in infrastructure and civil society initiatives to offer public WiFi or community networks.

    Five clusters of digital participation

    Digital Rights

    Digital rights are part of the legal framework which determines if citizens are able to exert their fundamental human rights to freedom of expression, access to information and their right to privacy. The attributes that determine digital rights include, freedom of speech laws, the use of surveillance technologies, online activism by civil society or Internet governance processes.

    Five clusters of digital participation

    Media and Journalism

    The media is the foundation of a society’s information supply, its social discourse, and its democratic processes. Societal discussions based on knowledge and facts are only possible if citizens are informed. The variety, quality, timeliness, and scope of content and media that can be accessed through the Internet as well as participative formats determine digital participation in a society.

    Five clusters of digital participation

    Society

    Socio-cultural factors and education determine how individuals, groups, and societies can participate in the digital sphere. Cultural norms, cultural imperatives and the literacy level may influence digital participation in both positive and negative ways. For example, in many households it is the men who own and use new technologies while women are excluded from taking advantage of them.

    Five clusters of digital participation

    Innovation

    The rapid developments of Internet infrastructure and services are changing the ways that organizations, citizens, and journalists communicate. These digital developments are marked by new forms of communication, new media formats, and new business models. Innovations often foster the participation of users in content creation, thereby making them recipients of information and active participants.