speakup barometer | method

What is our goal?



Discussions on digital inclusion in Africa often highlight the lack of Internet access as the main barrier to participation. But access alone is not the answer. People need more than an Internet connection to fully take advantage of the opportunities provided by the web. Digital literacy, digital rights and press freedom, as well as the capacity to use technology in innovative ways are other influencing factors. The #speakup barometer assesses the drivers and barriers for digital participation worldwide on a country basis.

What is our approach?

We developed a digital participation model and defined more than 100 attributes in five clusters which form the basis of our research.

The five clusters are: Access, Digital Rights, Media and Journalism, Innovation and Society. Scroll through our method overview to have a look at our model, research questions and attributes.

