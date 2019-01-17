  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

#speakup barometer

#speakup barometer Startseite Karussel

Digital Participation Matters

What does it mean for citizens to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Web? The #speakup barometer project assesses digital participation on a country basis. Find out about our approach and methodology. 

Our latest country findings
Expert interview
David Kaye, UN-Sonderbeauftragter für Meinungsfreiheit

UN Rapporteur Kaye: We must support those who push back against authoritarian regimes

The UN's Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, David Kaye, says supporting platforms or companies in pushing back against authoritarian control is a key part of protecting and promoting digital participation.
Ghana re:publica Accra

Mark Surman, Executive Director Mozilla Foundation: Participating in the digital world is participating in society

The key to digital participation is a healthy Internet — and the responsibility is on users, experts, and governments, says the Mozilla Foundation’s Mark Surman.
Download our interactive roleplay on digital participation
Featured Articles

Inspiring young people in Kenya's Kibera slum 17.01.2019

‘Kenyans must defend their digital rights’ 21.01.2019

From maize and millet to mobile phones, how digital media is transforming Ghana 29.11.2018

Methodology
Frequently Asked Questions
Global Experts on Digital Participation
  • Ghana re:publica Accra (DW/Julius Endert)

    The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in

    Jemila Abdulai, Blogger (Ghana)

    “If you're using social media, you can actually access your capital. You can access the country next to yours, you can access an entire sub-region. Or even the entire continent.”

  • Ghana re:publica Accra (DW/Julius Endert)

    The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in

    Regina Honu, CEO Soronko Academy

    A major barrier to digital participation is gender: “Women should be given equal access just as men when it comes to digital. We must assure that all women, wherever they are, also have the opportunity to access data or go online.”

  • Guy Burger UNESCO Global Media Forum (DW/K.Danetzki)

    The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in

    Guy Berger, Director for Freedom of Expression and Media Development (UNESCO)

    “UNESCO has developed Internet Universality indicators to get an evidence base of what is happening in terms of rights, openness, accessibility, and multi-stakeholder practice. When you have that map, you can make recommendations for changes in policy by government, the companies operating there, the media, civil society, the technology people and by journalism developers and journalism teachers.”

  • Ghana re:publica Accra (DW/Julius Endert)

    The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in

    Berhan Taye, #KeepitOn (Access Now)

    “Participation online means that you're able to access information. And for any functional democracy, access to information is one of the basic rights and services provided by government.”

  • Rebecca MacKinnon (CC-BY: Joi Ito)

    The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in

    Rebecca MacKinnon, Director (Ranking Digital Rights)

    “Digital platforms need to be clear with their users: who has access to their data under what circumstances? The companies need to really be proactive about anticipating what possible harms might come from their business and work to prevent those harms. Part of the problem is that the business model is set up for certain types of engagement that actually amplify harmful behaviors.”

  • David Kaye, UN-Sonderbeauftragter für Meinungsfreiheit (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in

    David Kaye, UN Special Rapporteur

    Companies such as Facebook “need to find ways to involve their users and civil society more in designing the rules of the platform,” in order to foster “a kind of democratic digital participation.”

  • Ghana re:publica Accra (DW/Julius Endert)

    The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in

    Catherine Gicheru, ICFJ fellow / Country Manager (Code4Kenya)

    Catherine Gicheru is concerned that digital platforms are too “urban based,” and leave out women’s voices: “If you don't hear 52 percent of your population then what policies are you going to come up with?”

  • Ghana re:publica Accra (DW/Julius Endert)

    The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in

    Mark Surman, Executive Director (Mozilla Foundation)

    “Participating in the digital world is participating in society. And the real question is how will we participate? Will it be good for humanity or in the service of a set of big companies?”