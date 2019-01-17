speakup barometer

The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in

Rebecca MacKinnon, Director (Ranking Digital Rights)

“Digital platforms need to be clear with their users: who has access to their data under what circumstances? The companies need to really be proactive about anticipating what possible harms might come from their business and work to prevent those harms. Part of the problem is that the business model is set up for certain types of engagement that actually amplify harmful behaviors.”