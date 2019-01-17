speakup barometer

The Promise and Perils of Digital Participation: Global Experts weigh in
Guy Berger, Director for Freedom of Expression and Media Development (UNESCO)
“UNESCO has developed Internet Universality indicators to get an evidence base of what is happening in terms of rights, openness, accessibility, and multi-stakeholder practice. When you have that map, you can make recommendations for changes in policy by government, the companies operating there, the media, civil society, the technology people and by journalism developers and journalism teachers.”