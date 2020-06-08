 DW Akademie in Bolivia | Latin America | DW | 08.06.2020

Latin America

DW Akademie in Bolivia

In Bolivia, DW Akademie and its partners promote Media and Information Literacy and empower children, young people and local media professionals to participate in constructive public debates.

DW Akademie Project in Bolivia/Radio Escuela

Bolivian society is divided, and this is also reflected in highly politicized discussions about the media. Disinformation and hate speech, however, weaken democracies by driving polarization and preventing objective debates. This has had dramatic consequences, especially for people in rural areas. Media professionals from local and community media are often unable to recognize false information and hate speech, and as a result usually spread it unintentionally. Still, for people particularly in rural areas, these media are often the most important information sources and are considered to be highly credible. Especially children and young people – many of whom will be voting for the first time in the upcoming presidential elections – lack Media and Information Literacy (MIL) which is needed to understand the dynamics of disinformation and hate speech as well as deal critically with information and make informed decisions.

Our activities 

Together with its local partners Centro de Producción Radiofónica (Center for Radio Production CEPRA) in Cochabamba, and Muy Wasoin Oruro, DW Akademieworks to ensure that children, young people and local journalists can counter misinformation and hate speech and participate in constructive public debates.

Innovation workshops are part of the project, where participants design formats that support MIL and media participation for children and young people in rural and semi-urban areas. Teachers, parents and media professionals work together to develop concepts that promote MIL, while local partners produce learning materials, train trainers and publish a practical guide that strengthens media skills for local and community media.

The project also trains media professionals from local and community media to recognize disinformation and hate speech and take action to counter its spread. In hackathons, they work with civil society actors to develop tools and methods that verify information in Bolivia's cultural and political context and, in a pilot phase, are testing a hands-on fact-checking service for rural areas.

Funding: German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

Program Director: Benedikt Borchers

Locations: La Paz, Cochabamba

Local Partners: (FPP), Centro de Producción Radiofónica (CEPRA)Muy Waso

Focus: Social participation, media and journalism qualification, Media and Information Literacy

From the inside out: Students revamp participatory Bolivian community radio

Young people from Bolivia’s rural areas venture into radio in an effort to increase diversity and include more youth in community reporting.

"Feminism actually means freedom" – How to make feminist journalism a success story

Michelle Nogales, co-founder of Bolivia’s first feminist online magazine, is reporting on women and the LGBTQ+ community. Nogales explains why feminist journalism shows "the people’s reality".

Struggling with homeschooling? Just turn on the radio!

Due to the pandemic, students in Bolivia were falling behind. But they're now back on track, thanks to Radio Escuela.

On the same wavelength as the youth: Rap music and radio discussion formats in Bolivia

Musicians and community radio stations have joined forces to get young Bolivians interested in environmental and social issues. DW Akademie’s partner CEPRA is using rap to launch discussion formats on the radio.

Tierra de Resistentes: Documenting organized threats against environmental activists

Ideathon in Caranavi: Rethinking Community Radio

Bolivia: School goes on in times of pandemic - thanks to the radio