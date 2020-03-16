DW Akademie in Burkina Faso

Following the collapse of the 27-year autocratic regime of Blaise Compaoré, a democratically elected government came to power in 2015, with Roch Marc Kaboré at the helm. He and his government were ousted in a military coup in January 2022, and in a further coup eight months later, 34-year-old Captain Ibrahim Traoré became the country’s new president. Burkina Faso’s political situation has been unstable for years and has become symbolic for the spread of terror in the Sahel region. Since 2015, several thousand people have died in terrorist attacks and approximately two million people have been internally displaced.

In terms of press freedom, Burkina Faso was long seen as an African success story, and was ranked 41st out of 180 countries on Reporters Without Borders’ 2022 World Press Freedom Index. Although the media had taken advantage of newfound freedoms after the ousting of Campaoré in 2014, the tightening of the country’s penal code in June 2019 put journalists at risk. Media professionals reporting on military operations, for example, have received prison sentences of up to ten years. The recent increase in violence and political instability poses serious risks to journalists’ safety as well as access to information.

Burkina Faso’s population lacks adequate access to verified, relevant and locally focused information and is increasingly exposed to disinformation, especially through social media. Particularly rural women, young people and internally displaced persons have little access to information and where they can make their voices heard. Extremist terrorist organizations have further aggravated situation, that is also reflected in neighboring Mali or Niger.

Our activities

DW Akademie’s projects enable vulnerable populations in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to better access verified local information and to have opportunities to participate in social discourse. Given unstable security issues in the region, DW Akademie also contributes to social cohesion and strengthens the resilience of disadvantaged populations to radical propaganda.

Fasocheck, a project partner, trains media workers – especially those from community radio stations in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger – in verifying and fact-checking information. Together with the project TRÄGER Réseau d’Initiatives de Journalistes (RIJ), DW Akademie develops innovative dialogue formats that focus especially on disadvantaged groups. The platform for conflict-sensitive journalism PaxSahel focuses on fact-checking and innovative dialogue formats and distributes them in the region via networks in Mali and Niger. To ensure that these opportunities are being used, the non-governmental organization EducommunicaAfrik develops modules targeted at specific groups to teach Media and Information Literacy (MIL).

Funding: German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

Program Director: Carine Debrabandère

Locations: Ouagadougou, Ziniaré, Ouahigouya, Banfora, Fada N’Gourma

Local partners: Faso, La Voix du Paysan, Radio Vénégré, Radio Munyu, Radio Tin Tua, EducommunicAfrik, Réseau d'Initiatives de Journalistes (RIJ, Ouagadougou), Réseau des Journalistes Sensibles aux Conflits (Niamey, Niger), Réseau SKBo (Sikasso Mali), Centre National de Presse - Norbert Zongo

Main focus: Social participation, qualification, participation of disadvantaged groups, (local) interactive media content and community media, conflict and the media/conflict-sensitive reporting, journalistic professionalism and networks, Media and Information Literacy (MIL)