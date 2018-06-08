 DW Akademie in Jordan | Middle East/North Africa | DW | 21.12.2023

Middle East/North Africa

DW Akademie in Jordan

Digitalization offers opportunities as well as risks. In Jordan, DW Akademie focuses particularly on young people, strengthening their critical and constructive use of the media.

Jordanien DW Akademie 2016 - Workshop Umweltjournalismus

Jordan has a young population, with approximately two thirds under the age of 30. Given the high unemployment rate and few opportunities for political participation, young people's prospects are limited. Social media are their primary information source and offer them room for dialog. 

However, social media also present risks, with disinformation and hate speech widely spread. State surveillance and censorship limit free expression, and women who aim to play a greater role in society are targets of gender-specific threats. Youth, refugees and ethnic minorities are also quickly marginalized in the digital discourse since radical groups use social networks to be heard and attract new members. As a result, youth are poorly equipped to counter the dark side of digitalization. 

Our activities

In Jordan, DW Akademie supports educational organizations in strengthening young people’s resilience to disinformation and in empowering them to engage in constructive dialog and participatory politics. DW Akademie advises the Jordan Media Insitute (JMI) as it establishes a national Media and Literacy (MIL) center and where MIL experts are also trained. These can in turn train others to promote MIL, who can prepare teachers to introduce MIL into the classroom. Anchoring MIL in Jordan also involves further developing the StartMIL symposium with respect to economic sustainability. The annual conference has so far been held near the city of Irbid. DW Akademie is now advising the project sponsor, Family and Child Protection Society (FCPS), in expanding the conference regionally and in developing financing concepts. 

Funding: German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

Program Director: Heike Thee

Locations: Amman, Irbid/northern Jordan

Local partners: Jordan Media Institue (JMI), Family and Child Protection Society (FCPS)

Focus: Social participation, Media and Information Literacy, qualification

MIL goes viral: The "Strong News" app in Jordan

How do young people distinguish news from misinformation? In Jordan, youth developed a fun app for their peers to learn how to verify and assess information

Lighthouse Projects – MIL Materials from the Mashrek

DW Akademie supports MIL implementation in Middle East school curricula. Check out out local partners' MIL material.

In MENA region, viable and innovative media can counter disinformation

Leaders International, a new DW Akademie partner, works on economic and entrepreneurship projects in the Middle East. With the Digital Innovations for Peace project, it will focus on supporting media in the region.

MIL goes viral: “Strong News”

As part of the MIL goes viral project, young people in Jordan developed a fun game that promotes critical thinking about the news. The app is gaining popularity among their peers.