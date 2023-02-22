DW Akademie in Namibia and Southern Africa

Given that the media and information landscape has changed dramatically, DW Akademie’s focus has turned to empowering users, media professionals, and civil society to shape the digital information environment: to capacity building in order to train youth on Media and Information Literacy (MIL); to foster skills and promote viable and innovative journalism; and to strengthen civil society to defend the right to freedom of expression and access to information. DW Akademie works to connect people and organizations who share a commitment to free expression across the region.

Increasingly mobile

The number of internet users in Southern Africa more than doubled between 2013 and 2018. In 2019, half of Namibia’s media users got their news on the Internet and on social media platforms. An average of 90 out of 100 people in Southern Africa have a mobile phone. In Eswatini, 58% of mobile phones have Internet access. In Zimbabwe, WhatsApp accounts for half of the country’s Internet traffic, and several media outlets view WhatsApp as their main channel to convey news to users.

Our activities

Media and Information Literacy (MIL) - Engaged media users

Get to know the MIL Content Hub - A powerful network in southern Africa Josephat Tjiho - Acting Director, MiLLi* "There is a need for synergies and efforts from all stakeholders on MIL. We need to combine our efforts and resources to better address media and information literacy."

Get to know the MIL Content Hub - A powerful network in southern Africa Claudia Maritshane - Senior Educator officer "We need to bring in different media that will assist in curriculum development. Training teachers on how to use media and being able to use it successfully."

Get to know the MIL Content Hub - A powerful network in southern Africa Yang Wang - Media, Communications & Information Junior Professional "Media and Information Literacy should be built into the school curriculum, not just in subjects about media but also in other fields to enhance their dimensions and instill a sense of critical thinking in learners."

Get to know the MIL Content Hub - A powerful network in southern Africa Mathilde Hinanifa - Media Practitioner "We need to branch out of the office and have media facilitators in rural towns. Different media platforms that suit different towns, people & cultures."

Get to know the MIL Content Hub - A powerful network in southern Africa Nonhlanhla Phakamile Khumalo - Public & Media skills development Manager "There is a lot of important work being done around MIL in the different countries. What we need is to combine our efforts and deepen our multistakeholders' approach to have regional reach."

Get to know the MIL Content Hub - A powerful network in southern Africa O’neil Mbofwana - Content creator "We need to create networks on creative and innovative ways of sharing MIL to ensure access for all, regardless of literacy levels, age, group or location."

Get to know the MIL Content Hub - A powerful network in southern Africa David Moepeng - Founder & Director, Cybersmart Botswana "We live in an era where interaction with media dominates most people’s daily lives. MIL should therefore be prioritized in formal education and public awareness programs so as to promote meaningful use and engagement through media."

Get to know the MIL Content Hub - A powerful network in southern Africa Moses Kaunda - District Civic education officer "We need to make MIL available in a variety of social media platforms internationally and create more demand for it by making it more relevant."



Disinformation, hate speech, avalanches of information: Media users are increasingly compelled to learn how to navigate digital information spaces. In Namibia, the College of the Arts and DW Akademie launched the Media and Information Literacy Learning Initiative (MiLLi*). A network of youth facilitators and youth organizations offers MIL training in every region of the country. The MiLLi* approach: Learning-by-doing, facilitating interactive and engaging workshops and working with a community of motivated facilitators who train around 500 youth each year on critically using media. Since 2018, MiLLi* has extended its work beyond Namibian borders.

Journalism - Skills, viability and innovation

From lively community radio reporters to hard-hitting investigative muckrakers — journalism in Southern Africa is essential for constructive dialogue: To inform, moderate, and expose corruption. Sometimes journalists are the only ones holding governments to account. But the viability of media depends on new solutions to do journalism in a digital age. Fundamental journalistic values must be paired with new skills to re-invent journalism for digital platforms. DW Akademie supports a regional network of organizations that are committed to quality journalism, who create innovative and hands-on trainings that enable journalists to adapt to the digital age, and provide relevant, reliable, balanced information.

Advocacy - Media environments for free dialogue

In Southern Africa, media freedom and the right to public debate are under threat. The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) and DW Akademie are working with a range of civil society partners to strengthen the political and legal environments for free dialogue in the region. DW Akademie supports MISA’s campaigns on digital rights, media self-regulation, and trust in the media. The focus of the project is to build capacity in order to engage citizens, civil society, media professionals and policy makers, thereby enabling these actors to shape the media and information landscapes which safeguard freedom of expression.

Funding: German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

Program Director: Peter Deselaers

Locations: All Regions of Namibia, regions in Southern Africa – particularly in Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and Lesotho

Partners:Namibia Community Broadcasters Network (NCBN) (Namibia),

Media and Information Literacy Learning Initiative (MiLLi*), College of the Arts (CotA) - Department Media, Arts and Technology Studies (MATS) (Namibia),Namibia Fact Check, The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) (Namibia), Namibia Media Trust (NMT) (Namibia), Media Institute of Southern Africa in Namibia (MISA), The Hub (Lesotho), Nafuna TV (Zimbabwe), Kubatana (Zimbabwe), Centre for Innovation & Technology (CITE) (Zimbabwe)

Focus: Political and legal frameworks, civic participation, media laws/media rights, strengthening public media/reforming state broadcasters, freedom of information/accessing information from public authorities, civic society lobby for freedom of expression, media literacy/media skills, participation of disadvantaged population groups, (local) participatory media content and community media, journalistic professionalism and networks, journalism training, digitization