 DW Akademie at World Press Freedom Day 2024 | Latin America | DW | 04.04.2024
Latin America

DW Akademie at World Press Freedom Day 2024

DW Akademie will be contributing to the program of this year's World Press Freedom Day conference in Santiago de Chile.

DW Akademie | Offizielle Grafik der UNESCO World Press Freedom Day Konferenz

DW Akademie experts and partners will participate in this year's UN World Press Freedom Day Conference in Santiago de Chile.

Here's an overview of DW Akademie's contributions to the conference program.

 

May 3, 2024

11:30 - 12:30 Breakout session

Track 2: (Dis)InfoTactics in the super election year: The scramble to rebuild trust in the media.

Panelists:

 

May 4, 2024

Side Events

14:30 – 16:00

  • New narratives to save the planet: gender-sensitive journalism meets environmental reporting. Organized by DW Akademie and Alharaca

16:00 -17:30

WPFD 2023

Radical approaches to saving journalism: A global perspective

In a side event to this year's World Press Freedom Day Conference, experts from around the world will look at systemic solutions to journalism's business model crisis and discuss what helps journalism survive and thrive.

Can journalism still be saved?

At World Press Freedom Day in New York, DW Akademie and other leading media development organizations debated "radical approaches to saving journalism." As it turns out, there are at least a few glimmers of hope.