Profile: Mariana Alvarado

Mariana Alvarado is a bilingual journalist based in Mexico City with 27 years of experience as a reporter and editor of web and print. She's a collaborator with the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas and the co-founder and coordinator for the Network for Diversity in Journalism in Latin America.
One of the biggest challenges for the media is for them to accept that they need to support professionalism and better workflows, and to put the audience and quality reporting at the center of their work. Media viability experts can help them with this.
...helping news outlets to understand the importance of knowing who they are, what makes them unique and to understand their audiences’ needs.
...media outlets, journalism and journalists all over the world are key to democracy and democracy is key to freedom of speech and well-being.
I'm a true believer in human rights, we are all equal and we all deserve a good quality of life
As a former teaching fellow with Google News Lab for México, Central America, Puerto Rico and Colombia, Mariana Alvarado trained more than 18,000 journalists on digital tools to fight misinformation and improve journalism quality.
She wrote award-winning stories for the Arizona Daily Star on immigration, international business and U.S. border issues.
She oversaw business coverage for Grupo Reforma in Mexico and she’s a pioneer of digital journalism in Mexico. She founded: www.mural.com and www.negocios.com
She has a masters degree in journalism from Florida International University.
She cofounded and coordinates the Network for Diversity in Journalism to promote more diversity issues coverage.