Profile: Mariana Alvarado

Strengths as a media viability expert:

Digital skills, technology and AI

Audiences

Fact checking

Newsroom diversity, equity and inclusion

Expertise on Latin American contexts

Main services offered:

Training

Consultancy

Media Viability Analysis

Research

Working languages:

Spanish

English

References (a selection):

Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas (Assistant instructor for massive online courses on Artificial Intelligence, Data Journalism and Citizen Security, as well as on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Latin American Newsrooms)

Google News Initiative (teaching fellow, trained more than 18,000 journalists from throughout Latin America on digital skills, fact checking and investigative journalism)

Florida International University (professor for the past three years)

You can find me at:

My post CV: Who I am - in 180 characters:

Mariana Alvarado is a bilingual journalist based in Mexico City with 27 years of experience as a reporter and editor of web and print. She's a collaborator with the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas and the co-founder and coordinator for the Network for Diversity in Journalism in Latin America.

This is my core message about media viability:

One of the biggest challenges for the media is for them to accept that they need to support professionalism and better workflows, and to put the audience and quality reporting at the center of their work. Media viability experts can help them with this.

I want to contribute strengthening media viability by...

...helping news outlets to understand the importance of knowing who they are, what makes them unique and to understand their audiences’ needs.

I am inspired by...

...media outlets, journalism and journalists all over the world are key to democracy and democracy is key to freedom of speech and well-being.

I'm a true believer in human rights, we are all equal and we all deserve a good quality of life

Other things you should know about me, my expertise and experience:

As a former teaching fellow with Google News Lab for México, Central America, Puerto Rico and Colombia, Mariana Alvarado trained more than 18,000 journalists on digital tools to fight misinformation and improve journalism quality.

She wrote award-winning stories for the Arizona Daily Star on immigration, international business and U.S. border issues.

She oversaw business coverage for Grupo Reforma in Mexico and she’s a pioneer of digital journalism in Mexico. She founded: www.mural.com and www.negocios.com

She has a masters degree in journalism from Florida International University.

She cofounded and coordinates the Network for Diversity in Journalism to promote more diversity issues coverage.